‘Jurassic World 4’ Actor Says He’s “Playing a Dinosaur,” Amid Human-Dino Hybrid Plot Rumors

Jurassic World 4 (2025) has some official casting news.

There has been quite a bit of back and forth in recent weeks regarding the cast for Jurassic World 4, the seventh installment in the Jurassic franchise. Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Monkey Man), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton) have all been in talks with Universal Pictures. Now, finally, one of the actors has confirmed they’ll be starring in the upcoming film by director Gareth Edwards (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story).

British actor Jonathan Bailey recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight from the Season 3 premiere of the hit Netflix series Bridgerton (2020 — present) in New York City, and confirmed that he’ll be starring in Jurassic World 4. “I will be visiting Jurassic Park,” he told them, before joking, “I’m playing a dinosaur.”

At least we hope he’s joking — there are rumors that the plot for Jurassic World 4 involves “human-dino hybrids.” It sounds absurd, but Jurassic World (2015) and Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) lean heavily into dinosaur hybrids. In fact, the 2018 sequel is peppered with clues that its main dino-antagonist, the Indoraptor, is actually half-human.

Either way, plot details remain under wraps, and Bailey’s lips are sealed. He didn’t even name-drop any of his co-stars, who, according to Deadline, are Scarlett Johansson and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo. “I am really excited,” he added. “For so many of us, I know it’s just like an iconic cinematic experience.”

Jonathan Bailey also appeared on Monday’s episode of The Tonight Show. The host, Jimmy Fallon, asked the star about his recent visit to Universal Studios, where he went on Jurassic World: The Ride. “I was obsessed with the Jurassic World ride,” Bailey said, “And he [the tour guide] must have thought it was a bit weird, but we went around once, and then, at the end of it, he said, ‘Do you want to go on your own?’ And I was like, ‘…Yeah.’ So we did it, and I gave him a printout of [the photo].” He added, “I did write on the back. I said, ‘Just keep this. It’s a memory.'”

This gave Fallon a segue to make the official announcement, “You’re going to be starring as lead in the new Jurassic World movie! Congratulations, bud!” (Fallon himself has a small cameo in 2015’s Jurassic World). “Are you freaking out?” Fallon asked him. “And you couldn’t tell anybody! You were like, ‘Dude, just take a picture of me on this ride, but you have no idea why this is so cool.'”

“It’s dated the 9th of April, so I was sort of sat with the secret for about a month and a bit,” the actor admitted. “I mean, it’s mind-blowing, it’s brilliant. I remember going to see Jurassic Park with my family.” He added, “It’s history and it’s the John Williams score. It’s [Steven] Spielberg. I have got nightmares for sort of 30 years, so now my nightmare has come true.”

Watch the clip below:

Later this year, Jonathan Bailey will be starring in Wicked (2024), the movie adaptation of the musical of the same name (which is based on the Gregory Maguire novel of the same name), opposite Cynthia Erivo (Elphaba Thropp), Ariana Grande (Glinda Upland), and Jurassic Park legend Jeff Goldblum (The Wonderful Wizard of Oz).

Elsewhere, it has been reported that Scarlett Johansson is also on board as one of the producers for Jurassic World 4, alongside Jurassic World trilogy producers Patrick Cowley and Frank Marshall and executive producer Steven Spielberg. However, this has not been confirmed. The script for Jurassic World 4 is being written by Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) scribe David Koepp.

Jurassic World 4 will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

There’s More To Come from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World

There’s plenty more Jurassic content to look forward to. There’s the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA), and now, “Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA) is in development. There’s also an unofficial “Jurassic” video game titled “Cretaceous Kingdom” in the works. The new animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) will premiere on Netflix on May 24.

