Confirmed: ‘Jurassic World 4’ Official Cast Finally Revealed

We have some more official casting news for Jurassic World 4 (2025).

News of the seventh Jurassic movie dropped back in January when it was also revealed that Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) scribe David Koepp is returning to pen the script (he’s also the guy who was eaten by the T-Rex in San Diego in the 1997 sequel).

Several other creatives from previous movies join Koepp: Jurassic World trilogy producers Patrick Cowley and Frank Marshall and executive producer Steven Spielberg, director of the first two installments and EP on sequels Jurassic Park III (2001) through Jurassic World Dominion (2022). Two paleontologists are also returning as on-set consultants.

Related: ‘Jurassic World 4’ Everything We Know: Plot, Cast, Release Date, Trailer, and News

While we’ve been given some pretty substantial information about Jurassic World 4, such as the release date (July 2, 2025) and the director (Rogue One‘s Gareth Edwards), there has been no casting news other than actors who’ve been “in talks” with Universal Pictures, such as Scarlett Johansson (the Marvel Cinematic Universe), Dev Patel (Slumdog Millionaire, Monkey Man), and Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton, Wicked).

Now, yet another actor has been name-dropped. Per Deadline, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is also “in negotiations to join” Jurassic World 4. The article adds, “Scarlett Johansson and Jonathan Bailey are also set to star.” Manuel Garcia-Rulfo is best known for the hit Netflix series The Lincoln Lawyer (2022). So, though yet to be finalized, it looks like the cast for the upcoming movie is finally coming together. However, all character details remain unknown.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park: Survival’ Trailer Breakdown

We also don’t know anything about the plot. While Jurassic World 4 will follow the six previous movies, Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion, we don’t even know if it’s a sequel yet — Jurassic World 4 is nothing more than a working title.

However, the rumored title Jurassic City and an alleged plot involving “human-dino hybrids” suggests it will follow Dominion. The project is set to start filming at Sky Studios Elstree in the UK and Malta Film Studios in Kalkara, Malta, this summer.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Official Sequel: Everything We Know

In April, it was reported that Scarlett Johannsson would produce and star in the film.

None of the main actors from the previous Jurassic Park/Jurassic World movies, such as Chris Pratt (Owen Grady), Bryce Dallas Howard (Claire Dearing), Sam Neill (Alan Grant), Laura Dern (Ellie Sattler), Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), BD Wong (Henry Wu), Isabella Sermon (Maisie Lockwood), and DeWanda Wise (Kayla Watts), are expected to return.

Jurassic World 4 will be released on July 2, 2025, through Amblin Entertainment.

Related: Every Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Confirmed

There’s More To Come from Jurassic Park and Jurassic World

There’s plenty more Jurassic content to look forward to. There’s the upcoming first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA), and now, “Jurassic World Evolution 3” (TBA) is also in development. The new animated series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory (2024) will premiere on Netflix on May 24.

Are you excited about Jurassic World 4? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!