‘Jurassic World 4’ Casting Update: Very Familiar Star Eyed by Universal

We have some “wicked” casting news for Jurassic World 4 (2025).

Since Jurassic World 4 was announced in January, news about the project hasn’t stopped rolling in. While we still don’t know whether it’s a sequel or prequel, the upcoming movie will be the seventh installment in the Jurassic Park/Jurassic World franchise.

No actors from previous movies will be returning (Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, and so on). However, the film reunites several creatives: Jurassic Park (1993) and The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) screenwriter David Koepp; Jurassic World (2015), Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018), and Jurassic World Dominion (2022) producers Frank Marshall and Patrick Cowley; and executive producer Steven Spielberg, who directed the first two films and executive-produced the last four.

Related: Universal Studios’ Jurassic Park Attractions May Be Doomed, New Report Suggests

The franchise’s fictional paleontologist Dr. Alan Grant (Sam Neill) isn’t coming back, but real-life paleontologist Jack Horner, who has consulted on every film in the series so far, and fellow dinosaur expert Steve Brusatte, who advised on Dominion, have returned.

No final casting has been confirmed, however, Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) star Scarlett Johansson is in talks with Universal Pictures to lead the film. It is also rumored that Slumdog Millionaire (2008) and Monkey Man (2024) star (and director) Dev Patel is in talks with the studio, but now, the only official news since Johansson has come to light.

Related: ‘Jurassic Park’ Official Sequel: Everything We Know

Deadline has confirmed that British actor Jonathan Bailey, star of the upcoming movie Wicked (2024), and who plays Anthony, Viscount Bridgerton from the popular American historical romance series Bridgerton (2020), is in talks with Universal Pictures to star as one of the leads in Jurassic World 4.

In Wicked, Bailey plays the prince Fiyero, opposite Ariana Grande’s Glinda Upland and Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba Thropp. Interestingly, it also stars Jurassic Park/Jurassic World Ian Malcolm actor Jeff Goldblum as the Wonderful Wizard of Oz.

The film will be released in theaters on November 24.

Related: Every Upcoming ‘Jurassic Park’ Installment Confirmed

Jurassic World 4 is being directed by Gareth Edwards (Monsters, Godzilla 2014, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, The Creator), who was brought in following Deadpool 2 (2018) and Bullet Train (2022) director David Leitch’s exit over creative differences. Edwards follows a long line of Jurassic directors: Steven Spielberg, Joe Johnston (Jurassic Park III), Colin Trevorrow (Jurassic World and Dominion), and JA Bayona (Fallen Kingdom).

Jurassic World 4 will be released in theaters on July 2, 2025.

Are you excited about Jurassic World 4? Who would you like to see star in the movie? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!