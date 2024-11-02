‘Jurassic World’ TV Series Reveals Connection With New Movie ‘Rebirth’

Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) is exactly eight months from release. Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), the film will star Scarlett Johansson as Zora Bennett, a covert operations expert tasked with securing “genetical material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs” on an unknown island. The film is currently undergoing reshoots in New York, so it won’t be long before we get our first trailer.

But the Jurassic franchise has been just as busy on the small screen lately as Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 recently premiered.

The new series reunites “The Nublar Six” Darius Bowman, Kenji Kon, Ben Pincus, Yaz Fadoula, Sammy Gutierrez, and Brooklynn as they “come together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs—and to themselves,” per the official synopsis from Netflix.

Chaos Theory follows the previous animated show, Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, which ran for five seasons between 2020–2022.

Initially dovetailing off the events of 2015’s Jurassic World, the first show spanned one year, however, the epilogue jumps forward a further two years, bringing us to the point where dinosaurs have already escaped into the North American wilderness, as seen at the end of 2018’s Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Chaos Theory Season 1 takes place one year before the events of the latest sequel, Jurassic World Dominion (2022), focusing on dinosaurs living in the human world while also bringing the 2022 film’s illegal dinosaur trade buyer Soyona Santos (Dichen Lachman) into animation for the first time.

But does Season 2 have any connections with the upcoming Jurassic World Rebirth, or does Dominion serve as a demarcation of sorts for the series?

In a recent exclusive interview with ComicBookMovie.com, Chaos Theory showrunner Scott Kreamer has revealed how the latest season of the hit animated series ties into Rebirth.

When asked whether he’s having discussions with executive producers Colin Trevorrow (who directed Jurassic World and Dominion) and Frank Marshall about how Chaos Theory Season 2 needs to accommodate the upcoming film, Kreamer gave a candid response:

“Yeah, I mean, when we started Chaos Theory, I don’t even know if they knew they were making Rebirth. I know there wasn’t a script for it yet. So, you know, we’re given a great deal of latitude, as long as we’re not breaking film canon, and again, Colin reads every script and Frank Marshall is also involved in just making sure that we’re not doing anything that we’re not supposed to be but, I mean, the only thing that we were basically, the only guard rails, is like, basically, don’t go past Dominion, you know, don’t go way past Dominion, because they didn’t know where they were going next. So, that was sort of our only guard rail as far as that goes.”

It remains to be seen whether or not Chaos Theory will play some kind of role in Jurassic World Rebirth. Given the events of the Season 2 finale, it currently seems more preoccupied with working its way into the Dominion framework. But if the show is set to continue for more seasons like its predecessor, it will undoubtedly catch up with Rebirth at some point.

Watch the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 below:

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina Fadoula), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez).

When Can I Watch Jurassic World Rebirth?

Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Check out the film’s new logo below, per the official Jurassic World X (Twitter) account:

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025.

Jurassic World Rebirth. In theaters July 2025. pic.twitter.com/CLUdLQPPfO — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) August 29, 2024

Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

Are you excited about Jurassic World Rebirth? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below!