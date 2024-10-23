‘Jurassic Park’ Finally Explains How Character Who Lost Their Arm Survived, New Sequel Reveals

While filming for the upcoming sequel Jurassic World Rebirth (2025) continues, the animated side of the Jurassic Park franchise continues to evolve.

Earlier this year, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory, a darker follow-up to Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, was a huge hit with viewers. Now, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 is already streaming on Netflix, just five months after the first season premiered in May.

Technically speaking, though, Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 is actually the seventh season of Camp Cretaceous — after all, it follows the same group of characters (Darius Bowman, Kenji Kon, Ben Pincus, Yaz Fadoula, and Sammy Gutierrez) as they “come together to unravel a mystery when they discover a global conspiracy that brings danger to dinosaurs — and to themselves,” per the official synopsis from Netflix.

Missing from the bunch, however, is Brooklynn, who formed part of “The Nublar Six” in Camp Cretaceous. Chaos Theory Season 1 suggested that the former teen vlogger (previously voiced by Jenna Ortega, who was replaced by Kiersten Kelly) had been killed by a blind-eyed Allosaurus (the same one from the live-action short film Battle at Big Rock).

However, the finale revealed that she had survived and is now a shady spy of sorts.

Now, Season 2 unleashes this new version of Brooklynn. Though she retains the same zest and spirit as her former-self, gone is her wide-eyed innocence from Camp Cretaceous, replaced with a surprisingly shady character who’s involved in dangerous global conspiracies that orbit the illegal trading of dinosaurs.

More notably, though, is the fact that Brooklynn is missing her left arm as a result of the attack, which reflects actress Kiersten Kelly’s disability.

Episode 3, titled “C13v3rGr186” (which reads “Clever girl,” the iconic phrase spoken by ill-fated park warden Robert Muldoon in 1993’s Jurassic Park), reveals through a series of flashbacks how Brooklynn survived the Allosaurus.

After agreeing to meet the titular “Dark Jurassic” (a play on the real-world “Dark Web”) user “C13v3rGr186” at a drop-point in a Californian forest, Brooklynn comes face to face with the blind-eyed Allosaurus.

However, it isn’t the Allosaurus that takes Brooklynn’s arm — it’s one of the Atrociraptors that are being controlled by the mysterious villain known simply as the Handler (Sumalee Montano).

Brooklynn is saved by the DPG (Dinosaur Protection Group) sergeant and friend of Darius, Ronnie (Carmen Moore), who turns out to be Brooklynn’s mysterious contact, “C13v3rGr186”. Ronnie then nurses Brooklynn back to full health from her forest cabin.

But when Brooklynn realizes someone is still after her and the rest of The Nublar Six, she decides to let the world think she’s dead and goes on the run, eventually going down a rabbit hole of conspiracies and espionage involving the dinosaur black market.

The fact that Brooklynn survived a dinosaur attack isn’t all that surprising considering she’s still technically a Jurassic Park “kid. But then again, even adult heroes in the Jurassic Park franchise don’t ever end up on the wrong side of a dinosaur.

Still, despite the fact that the animated show requires a huge suspension of disbelief (more so than the films), at least it’s making an effort to be very realistic in the injury department.

Watch the trailer for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 below:

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix. It stars Kiersten Kelly (Brooklynn), Paul-Mikél Williams (Darius Bowman), Sean Giambrone (Ben Pincus), Kausar Mohammed (Yasmina Fadoula), and Raini Rodriguez (Sammy Gutierrez).

Have you watched Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2? Let Inside the Magic know down below!