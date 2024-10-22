‘Jurassic Park’ Gets Brand-New, Adult-Themed Short Film

A new Jurassic Park animated film has arrived online and it’s a lot darker than Netflix’s Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2. The latest short comes from the YouTube channel InGen 2D and gives food for thought about the future of the iconic Jurassic franchise.

While there’s a live-action sequel in development (Jurassic World Rebirth), and though the animated side of the franchise is now seven seasons deep with the latest season of Chaos Theory now streaming, a darker animated entry would go down a treat with many fans.

Similar to InGen 2D’s previous animated features, this new short film (which isn’t official, by the way) is based on a scene from Michael Crichton’s original 1990 best-seller “Jurassic Park” as opposed to the iconic 1993 film of the same name from director Steven Spielberg.

Crichton’s novel is widely known for its darker tone and graphic content. One of InGen 2D’s previous videos, “The Fate of Dennis Nedry,” depicts the death of the disgruntled InGen employee as seen in the book, not the film (although there are many similarities).

Now, the channel’s latest animated short re-creates the book’s Tyrannosaurus Rex attack, in which Alan Grant, Ian Malcolm, Tim Murphy, Lex Murphy, and Ed Regis are stuck in their jungle explorers in the middle of a tropical thunderstorm when the beast escapes due to the island-wide power outage. Watch the thrilling new short film from InGen 2D below:

Despite being animated, “The Main Road” feels as thrilling and as tense as the original 1993 blockbuster — perhaps even the novel, too. With the official animated shows continuing to prove popular with fans, could a darker Jurassic Park animated series or feature-length installment similar to InGen 2D’s shorts work?

Fans have been calling for a Jurassic film that’s closer to Michael Crichton’s novels (“Jurassic Park” and “The Lost World”) in tone for a long time. While Spielberg’s original 1993 film certainly borrows plenty of dark elements from the source material, most of that horror has been lost along the way and diluted by the Jurassic World sequels in particular.

Meanwhile, there are several official Jurassic Park sequels to look forward to.

In terms of “animated” sequels, there’s the first-person action-adventure video game “Jurassic Park: Survival” (TBA) in the works (expected sometime next year), and the third entry in the popular park management simulation series, “Jurassic World Evolution.”

Directed by Gareth Edwards (2014’s Godzilla, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), Jurassic World Rebirth will be released in theaters worldwide on July 2, 2025.

Per the official synopsis, the film takes place “five years after the events of Jurassic World Dominion” to find that “the planet’s ecology has proven inhospitable to dinosaurs,” adding that “those remaining exist in isolated equatorial environments with climates resembling the one in which they once thrived.”

Scarlett Johansson’s character, a covert operations expert named Zora Bennett, is “contracted to lead a skilled team on a top-secret mission to secure genetical material from the world’s three most massive dinosaurs” that will bring miraculous life-saving benefits to humankind.”

Jurassic World Rebirth stars Scarlett Johansson (Avengers: Endgame), Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton), Manuel Garcia-Rulfo (The Lincoln Lawyer), Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi), Mahershala Ali (The Green Book), Luna Blaise (Manifest), David Iacono (Dead Boy Detectives), Audrina Miranda (Lopez vs Lopez), Philippine Velge (Station Eleven), Bechir Sylvain (BMF), and Ed Skrein (Deadpool).

What do you think of this Jurassic Park animated short? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!