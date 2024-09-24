Season 2 Trailer for Hit Netflix Series Arrives, Showcases Jenna Ortega’s Replacement

The trailer for the second season of a popular Netflix series, which previously starred Jenna Ortega in the lead role, has arrived and showcases the beloved star’s replacement.

It’s fair to say that Jenna Ortega’s portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday has brought a fresh perspective to the iconic character. In blending darkness, humor, and depth, the talented actress has given new life to the long-running Addams Family franchise.

Executive producer Tim Burton‘s signature gothic style, combined with Ortega’s unique approach to the character, transformed Wednesday from a mere pop culture character into a thematically rich and contemporary symbol of empowerment and individuality.

The public’s reaction to Jenna Ortega’s performance as Wednesday was overwhelmingly positive, while critics praised Ortega’s ability to capture the character’s essence and make her relatable to a new generation, which helped to solidify the actress’ status as a rising star.

Jenna Ortega’s Versatility on Both Sides of the Camera

As her popularity in front of the camera grew, thanks to Wednesday and the two latest Scream films, away from the camera, Ortega was lending her voice the spirited and resilient teen character Brooklynn in the animated Netflix series Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous.

Though lesser known than Wednesday, Brooklynn appealed to both original Jurassic Park fans and younger audiences, both of whom connected with the zesty teen vlogger thanks to Ortega’s ability to bring characters to life whether in front of, or behind the camera.

The show itself became a huge hit, running for five seasons between 2020 — 2022, with its dynamic blend of computer animation and character development lending to its success. Earlier this year, the follow-up series Jurassic World: Chaos Theory premiered on Netflix.

Jenna Ortega Has Been Replaced, a New Trailer Reveals

Sadly, Ortega had already exited the Jurassic World franchise by the time the latest series started due to “a busy schedule” that made it “impossible” for her to return, showrunners Scott Kreamer and Aaron Hammersley revealed in an interview with IGN earlier this year.

While Ortega was replaced by Kiersten Kelly, the character of Brooklynn was relegated to the background for the entirety of Chaos Theory Season 1, with the rest of the show’s returning characters (Darius, Kenji, Yaz, Sammy, and Ben) convinced their friend had been killed.

The show’s final episode, “The End of the Beginning,” revealed that Brooklynn was, in fact, not dead as her friends previously suspected and is now operating in the shadows to uncover a global conspiracy involving the illegal capturing of dinosaurs in North America.

Now, the vlogger-turned-sleuth has finally taken center stage again as the trailer for the second season of Jurassic World: Chaos Theory has premiered online. Watch it below:

It looks like Brooklynn (Kiersten Kelly) will be given plenty of screentime in the upcoming season, alongside Paul-Mikél Williams as Darius Bowman, Sean Giambrone as Ben Pincus, Kausar Mohammed as Yasmina “Yaz” Fadoula, and Raini Rodriguez as Sammy Gutierrez.

Per Deadline, here’s the official synopsis for Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2:

“With the Nublar Five stowed away on a dinosaur-filled cargo ship headed to parts unknown, their mission to find who is after them sets them on a collision course with the mysterious Broker,” adding, “Unaware that Brooklynn is alive, the discovery of her whereabouts will call into question everything they thought they knew about each other.”

Jurassic World: Chaos Theory Season 2 will premiere on Netflix on October 17.

Wednesday Season 2 is scheduled for a 2025 release.

