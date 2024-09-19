‘Wednesday’ Co-creator Reveals Plans for Next Two Seasons

Wednesday is going to keep gothically trucking along for as long as Netflix wants it to.

Well, either as long as the streaming giant keeps drawing audiences or Jenna Ortega‘s contract allows. Wednesday, the supernatural mystery series based on the Addams Family franchise created by cartoonist Charles Addams, is the biggest hit that Netflix has had in a while and its best hope for hanging onto Stranger Things fans after the long-awaited Season 5 finally drops.

It makes sense, therefore, that although Wednesday Season 2 does not even have a release date, the show’s creators are bandying ideas for Seasons 3 and 4. Talking to Collider, Alfred Gough (who wrote the series with Miles Millar) revealed that plans for the further adventures of Wednesday Addams are in active development despite no word of a greenlight from Netflix yet. To be fair, the chances of that not happening are slim to zero.

Related: ‘Wednesday’ Season 2 Officially Breaks Record, Beats ‘Star Wars’

Alfred Gough says, “As you’re developing a season, certain things start to pop, and then you realize like, ‘Oh, that’s an interesting story,’ or, ‘That’s something,’ and then that could lead you into Season 3.” Basically, Gough seems to be saying that the Wednesday writers room works in a very organic way rather than mapping things out too much in advance.

He continues, “I think here, again, we have the signposts, an idea of where we want to get each season, but then we also open it up to, when we’re breaking the season, we’re seeing what stories for us are interesting, what characters are interesting.

Then when you start shooting it and you’re like, ‘Okay.'” Now…that seems a little bit more freeform than one might expect from a hugely expensive Netflix production, in the sense that, apparently, Gough and Millar only start to see what works once they start filming.

Typically, by the point of filming, most productions have gone through extensive writing, revising, rehearsing, costuming, set design, etc. But with Wednesday, that’s apparently where things kind of get figured out.

Related: ‘Wednesday’ Season 1 Retconned Before New Episodes Drop In 2025

Ultimately, Alfred Gough says, “The answer is, we have ideas for Season 3 and Season 4. We also know that none of those things are set in stone because things could change, and we could come up with something better as we go along.”

In other words, they know what’s going to happen in the next two seasons of the show unless they come up with a better idea first. We’re starting to understand why Wednesday Season 2 is taking so long to get made.

Wednesday Season 2 will star Jenna Ortega, Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene), Georgie Farmer (Ajax), and Victor Dorobantu (Thing).

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams), Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Ritchie Santiago) are series regulars. Jamie McShane (Sheriff Donovan Galpin) and Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester) will guest appear.

Steve Buscemi, Billie Piper, Evie Templeton, Owen Painter, Noah Taylor, Christopher Lloyd, Joanna Lumley, Thandiwe Newton, Frances O’Connor, Haley Joel Osment, Heather Matarazzo, and Joonas Suotamowill will appear as guest stars.

The series is expected to return to Netflix sometime in 2025.