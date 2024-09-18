Report: Jenna Ortega Set to Leave ‘Wednesday’ Behind for the Role of a Lifetime

Though Netflix’s Wednesday Season 2 is full-go, it seems that star Jenna Ortega could be looking elsewhere for her future.

Jenna Ortega has quickly emerged as one of the most dynamic young actors of her generation. Best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in Netflix’s Wednesday, her deadpan delivery and sharp portrayal of the iconic character has won her critical acclaim.

Yet, as the star continues to rise, Ortega appears poised to take on more challenging roles, including her “dream role”—one that could redefine her career and shift her image beyond the beloved goth girl.

The Emmy Award nominee’s career began with humble roots in the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle (2016), where she played the role of Harley Diaz. While that show gave her a platform to showcase her comedic talents, she was never content with being typecast as a Disney star.

Her passion for more serious and diverse roles led her to more daring choices, with standout performances in horror films such as The Babysitter: Killer Queen (2020) and Scream (2022), demonstrating her ability to carry intense and darker material. These projects solidified her reputation as a “scream queen,” but Ortega has been clear about her desire to evolve and seek more depth in her roles.

That hunger for evolution has already taken her into the realm of historical epics. According to a Teen Vogue report, Jenna Ortega is rumored to have played Joan of Arc in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic Jehanne.

While nothing has been officially confirmed, this role could be a turning point for Ortega—allowing her to leave Wednesday Addams behind and dive into a character she has long admired.

Ortega is also currently starring in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024), playing Astrid Deetz, the daughter of Lydia Deetz. In this long-awaited sequel to Tim Burton’s 1988 cult classic, she joins forces with Burton again, following their successful collaboration on Wednesday.

The film, now in theaters, blends Ortega’s knack for dark humor with Burton’s signature gothic style, adding another exciting layer to her growing filmography. Given her on-screen chemistry with Burton’s direction, Ortega’s portrayal of Astrid Deetz is one of the highlights of the film, solidifying her place in the realm of supernatural and gothic storytelling.

As if that weren’t enough, the role of Joan of Arc aligns with the current trajectory of Ortega’s career, where she has consistently sought out powerful, nuanced female characters.

In interviews, Ortega has emphasized her desire to play women who are multi-dimensional and complex, far from the one-note stereotypes Hollywood often offers young women.

With Joan of Arc, she would get to explore themes of courage, sacrifice, and belief while diving into a character that resonates with her on a personal level. It’s the kind of challenge that could further cement Ortega’s place among the industry’s brightest stars.

Fans of Ortega may find it hard to imagine her moving on from Wednesday Addams, a character that fits her so well and is synonymous with her talent. However, an actor’s journey often requires embracing new challenges and avoiding stagnation.

Many great actors have faced this dilemma of moving beyond iconic roles. Ortega, too, may feel the need to step away from the shadow of Wednesday Addams to fully explore her range. Joan of Arc, in many ways, could be that role for her.

Baz Luhrmann is set to direct a Joan of Arc movie for Warner Bros titled ‘JEHANNE D’ARC’ Described as “the ultimate teenage girl coming of age story, set in the Hundred Years’ War” (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/cKsCQqC5rH — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 17, 2024

Working with director Baz Luhrmann would also be a career-defining move. Known for his lavish, stylized films such as Moulin Rouge! (2001) and Elvis (2022), Luhrmann excels at blending spectacle with intimate character moments.

He brings a unique flair to historical dramas, and with Joan of Arc, he could present the historical icon in a way that modern audiences can connect with—an area where Ortega excels. Her ability to bring a contemporary edge to classic or unconventional characters, as seen with her interpretation of Wednesday, could translate perfectly into Luhrmann’s vibrant world.

Jenna Ortega reveals her “dream character” to play from history is Joan of Arc. pic.twitter.com/VOfMJf1jow — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2024

While fans eagerly await official confirmation of Ortega’s involvement in the project, it’s clear that she’s on the verge of an exciting new chapter in her career. The transition from a popular TV role to a historical epic is no easy feat, but it’s one Ortega is more than prepared for.

As her career has demonstrated, she isn’t one to shy away from reinvention. Teen Vogue highlights this potential casting as a career-defining moment for Ortega, especially as she looks to make her mark on the big screen in a way that could transcend her previous roles.

If Ortega’s turn as Joan of Arc becomes as successful as her recent portrayal of Astrid Deetz in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, then we can expect to see her take even more daring steps in her career. Her trajectory points toward an actor who is unafraid of taking on roles that challenge her emotionally and artistically, signaling that Jenna Ortega is an actor capable of anything.

