‘Wednesday’ Star Jenna Ortega Abandons Hollywood, Deletes Persona Following Scarring Incident

The singer unveiled her sixth studio album, Short ‘n’ Sweet, on Friday, accompanied by the music video for her single “Taste,” which features Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.

The track depicts Carpenter discovering that her ex is rekindling a romance with Ortega, leading to a dramatic showdown between the two women.

In the chorus, Carpenter sings, “I heard you’re back together and if that’s true/ You’ll just have to taste me when he’s kissin’ you,” and “If you want forever, I bet you do/ Just know you’ll taste me too.”

The music video portrays Carpenter preparing to ambush Ortega with a knife, only to realize that Ortega isn’t in bed. Ortega, armed with a shotgun, retaliates, launching Carpenter off a balcony.

Later, Carpenter channels her inner Psycho, confronting Ortega and her mystery man in the shower. Despite Ortega successfully severing Carpenter’s arm, Carpenter vows to return.

The video culminates in an unexpected twist as the leading ladies engage in a bloody battle that turns into a passionate kiss.

In the final scenes — SPOILER ALERT — the boyfriend, played by Halloween actor Rohan Campbell, meets his end, leaving Carpenter and Ortega to attend his funeral together, forge a friendship, and walk away enjoying milkshakes.

Fans of the horror genre celebrated the video, with one admirer commenting, “As a horror film fan, I adore all the iconic references!! Also, we can’t ignore how iconic it was to have our current scream queen, Jenna Ortega, in the mv. LOVED IT!”

In an interview earlier this month, Carpenter described Short ‘n’ Sweet as “the hot older sister” to her previous album, Emails I Can’t Send.

She elaborated, “It’s my second ‘big girl’ album. It’s a companion but it’s not the same. When it comes to having full creative control and being a full-fledged adult, I would consider this a sophomore album.”

Regarding the album’s inspiration, Carpenter said, “I love the faces of the ’60s and ’90s — old Hollywood, flirty and fun. This is definitely the vibe of my album.”

Carpenter is pleased she kept the album a secret until its release, stating, “I’m so happy I finished this album before any of the songs came out. Not that I think I would have let [the singles’ success] get in my head. But I really do think sometimes you can’t help but write from a different perspective after experiencing certain life events. I’m trying to avoid calling this ‘my dream album’ because I don’t think I would have been able to dream up this set of songs a couple of years ago.”

You can watch the music video below, which has already amassed over 22 million views:

Many have been captivated by the kiss shared by Carpenter and Ortega, commenting on the steamy moment online. This is something we have seen Jenna Ortega make headlines for in the past in the movie Miller’s Girl.

Now, it a world where Ortega has grown up and has become sexualized by the media more and more, she has opened up on how this has been an issue she dealt with at a much younger age.

Jenna Ortega revealed that she deleted her Twitter account after receiving AI-generated pornographic DMs of herself as a child. The actress discussed her experience with artificial intelligence during an interview with the New York Times.

Ortega expressed her distress over the disturbing content and the negative impact it had on her mental health. She emphasized the need for greater regulation and accountability in the development and use of AI technology to prevent such harmful occurrences.

The incident highlights the growing concern about the potential misuse of AI and its impact on individuals, particularly young people. As AI technology continues to advance, it is crucial to address the ethical implications and take steps to protect vulnerable users from harmful content.

Per Deadline:

“I hate AI,” she said. “I mean, here’s the thing: AI could be used for incredible things. I think I saw something the other day where they were saying that artificial intelligence was able to detect breast cancer four years before it progressed. That’s beautiful. Let’s keep it to that. Did I like being 14 and making a Twitter account because I was supposed to and seeing dirty edited content of me as a child? No. It’s terrifying. It’s corrupt. It’s wrong.” Expanding when prompted by the interviewer, the Scream star said the first DM she opened by herself at age 12 was “an unsolicited photo of a man’s genitals, and that was just the beginning of what was to come. “I used to have that Twitter account and I was told that, ‘Oh, you got to do it, you got to build your image.’ I ended up deleting it about two, three years ago because the influx after the show had come out — these absurd images and photos, and I already was in a confused state that I just deleted it.” She added, “It was disgusting, and it made me feel bad. It made me feel uncomfortable. Anyway, that’s why I deleted it, because I couldn’t say anything without seeing something like that. So one day I just woke up, and I thought, ‘Oh, I don’t need this anymore.’ So I dropped it.”

The proliferation of AI-generated pornography, often referred to as deepfakes, has become a significant concern, particularly for women who are frequently targeted by this harmful content. As reported by the Washington Post, the barrier to creating realistic AI-generated pornography is lower than ever, making it easier for individuals to produce and distribute such material.

High-profile figures, including Twitch streamers and celebrities like Taylor Swift, have fallen victim to deepfakes. These manipulated and false images can have severe consequences for individuals’ reputations, privacy, and mental well-being.

While the issue has gained attention, legal frameworks regulating AI usage have lagged behind. The rapid advancement of AI technology has outpaced the development of effective laws and enforcement mechanisms to address this growing problem.

Are you a fan of Jenna Ortega?