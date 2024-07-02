Mandy Moore Casts Sabrina Carpenter as Live-Action Rapunzel, Disney Film in Development

It seems that Mandy Moore is singing “Please please please” while sipping on an espresso when pushing for which actress should play the live-action Rapunzel in a future live-action Tangled film.

The Walt Disney Company’s recent commitment to live-action remakes of its classic animated films has generated a significant amount of discussion and debate within the entertainment industry. While some fans have embraced these reimaginings, others have expressed concerns about the approach. This article delves into the company’s strategy, its box office performance, and the ongoing critical reception.

Disney has ramped up production of live-action remakes in recent years, with The Little Mermaid (2023) marking the 21st such film and the 10th since 2018. This strategic shift has yielded mixed results at the box office. While some remakes, like The Lion King (2019) with its impressive global gross of $1.66 billion, have achieved significant commercial success, others such as Mulan (2020) and Dumbo (2019) underperformed financially. Despite these variations, Disney has continued to announce and produce live-action remakes, suggesting a continued belief in the viability of this approach.

Disney has confirmed the production of a live-action Moana film, with Dwayne Johnson expected to reprise his role as Maui. Additionally, speculation surrounds a potential sequel to The Little Mermaid featuring Halle Bailey, although this has not been officially confirmed.

Furthermore, Disney has set a December 2024 release date for Mufasa: The Lion King (2024), a prequel to the highly successful 2019 film. Snow White (2025), initially scheduled for a spring 2024 release, has been pushed back to spring 2025. While Disney has not officially confirmed the reason for the delay, reports suggest it may be linked to critical reception surrounding alterations made to the original story.

Looking further ahead, Disney reportedly has live-action remakes of Lilo & Stitch, Bambi, The Aristocats, Hercules, Robin Hood, and an untitled Maleficent film in various stages of development.

The financial performance of these films underscores the inherent risk associated with remakes. While some achieve box office success, others fall short, leading to questions about the long-term viability of this strategy. Furthermore, the creative approach to these films has sparked debate. Critics argue that some remakes lack originality and simply retread familiar ground without offering a compelling new perspective. Others express concern about alterations made to the original narratives, potentially diminishing the emotional resonance for fans of the animated classics.

The Walt Disney Company’s commitment to live-action remakes is a complex strategy with both potential benefits and drawbacks. While some films have proven financially successful, the approach has also garnered criticism for its creative direction. Moving forward, Disney will likely need to carefully consider the audience response and critical reception of these films to determine the long-term viability of this strategy.

For a long time, there have been rumors of a new live-action Tangled movie.

Rumors of Florence Pugh (Midsommar, Black Widow, Oppenheimer, Don’t Worry Darling, Little Women) taking over the role have been around for a while, but voice of Rapunzel herself, Mandy Moore has a different casting idea in mind.

Entertainment account Pop Tingz shared, “Mandy Moore, the actress who voiced Rapunzel in 2010’s Tangled, says in an interview that she would love to see Sabrina Carpenter playing Rapunzel in a live action version of the film”

Mandy Moore, the actress who voiced Rapunzel in 2010’s “Tangled”, says in an interview that she would love to see Sabrina Carpenter playing Rapunzel in a live action version of the film. pic.twitter.com/kJoAm1Ip9g — Pop Tingz (@ThePopTingz) July 1, 2024

As of late, Carpenter has been taking the pop world by storm.

Sabrina Carpenter, a name once synonymous with Disney Channel evenings, has undergone a remarkable transformation in recent years. This talented young artist has blossomed into a full-fledged pop star, captivating audiences with her infectious music and captivating stage presence.

Carpenter’s journey began in the quaint town of Allentown, Pennsylvania. Born in 1999, she displayed a passion for music and acting from a young age. Her talent was undeniable, leading her to land roles in Disney Channel productions like Girl Meets World and Adventures in Babysitting. These roles not only showcased her acting abilities but also provided a springboard for her musical aspirations. Carpenter began releasing original music during this time, with catchy tunes like “Can’t Blame Me” and “Why” establishing her as a rising star.

The year 2024 has undeniably been a breakout year for Carpenter. In June, she released her highly anticipated album “Emails I Can’t Send.” The album, a departure from her previous pop-centric sound, delves into a more mature and introspective lyrical style. “Emails I Can’t Send” garnered critical acclaim, with praise for its raw vulnerability and sophisticated production. The album’s lead single, “Espresso,” shot to the top of the Spotify charts, dethroning none other than Carpenter’s own previous chart-topper. This impressive feat solidified her position as a dominant force in the pop music landscape.

Carpenter’s artistry has not gone unnoticed by industry insiders. She has received numerous award nominations in 2024, including nods for Best Pop Album and Best New Artist at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards. This recognition from her peers is a testament to the impact she has made on the music scene.

At just 25 years old, Sabrina Carpenter has already achieved remarkable success. Her ability to evolve as an artist, coupled with her undeniable talent, suggests a bright future ahead. With a loyal fan base and a string of hits to her name, Carpenter is poised to continue her reign as one of pop music’s most exciting young stars. It will be fascinating to see where her creative journey takes her next, and whether she can maintain the momentum she has built in this phenomenal year.

With her singing career, her in with Disney, her proven acting abilities, a push from Mandy Moore, and an uncanny look to the animated version of Rapunzel, if Carpenter was not already on Disney’s mind, she likely will be now.

Would you like to see Sabrina Carpenter as Rapunzel?