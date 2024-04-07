Disney “Fans” Get Nasty Over Live-Action Rapunzel Casting

Recent rumors surrounding the Rapunzel casting in a potential live-action remake of Tangled (2010) have gotten visceral reactions from some Disney fans.

Over the years, Tangled has become one of the most popular movies for the Walt Disney Company. Based on the Brothers Grimm fairy tale, the film delighted audiences with gorgeous animation, wonderful music, and a talented cast that included Mandy Moore (Rapunzel), Zachary Levi (Flynn Rider), and Donna Murphy (Mother Gothel).

Naturally, people want more of the long-haired princess, leading Disney to create an animated series and an upcoming land themed around Rapunzel’s forest. Despite these offerings, fans are most excited about a potential live-action remake. However, a recent rumor has made a vocal minority particularly upset.

Rumored Rapunzel Casting Brings Out the Worst in Fans

Over the past few years, rumors have been swelling about a live-action remake of Tangled and who will play the Disney princess Rapunzel. The most popular theories have suggested that Florence Pugh, who has already worked with Disney as Yelena Belova in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, take on the character, but another rumor has taken the internet by storm.

Recently, a post on X from user @adoreschandler has gone viral where they said that Avantika, known for her roles in Mean Girls (2024) and Spin (2021), and Milo Manheim, known for his performances in the Zombies series, have been cast as Rapunzel and Flynn Rider in the Tangled live-action remake.

While this would be exciting news, there has never been an official announcement for a live-action remake of Tangled from Walt Disney Pictures or anyone related to the project. In fact, the user even admits later this was in support of a fan-casting they loved. However, this hasn’t stopped fans from getting particularly nasty about Avantika’s potential casting.

Thousands of fans have taken to the internet declaring that the actor playing Rapunzel needs to be white and blonde because she is German and the story calls for long, golden hair. This POV became most viral when TikTok user they.luv.zoey posted a video with a summary reading, “Sorry but a brown girl with long black hair is NOT Rapunzel (she IS pretty js don’t make sense).”

In support of the rumored casting, user Keon7 (@peachierad) made posts sharing nine different versions of the classic fairy tale that change the character, setting, and point of view. This includes versions based on African, Indian, and Chinese cultures.

On top of these examples, Disney fans may forget that the company has already produced a version of the story with a non-white Rapunzel. In Once Upon a Time, there is an episode titled “The Tower” where Rapunzel is wonderfully played by Alexandra Metz. No one said a word when this happened.

Like any classic fairy tale, there are dozens of interpretations, and they don’t always have to be perfectly accurate, especially when culture doesn’t play a major part in the story. Like with Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid (2023) and the upcoming Tiana’s Bayou Adventure ride, people’s issues seem to come from another place entirely.

