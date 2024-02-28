No Longer Just a Bathroom, Disney’s Entire ‘Tangled’ Land Comes to Life

The Disney park universe is about to gain an exciting new addition as Rapunzel’s Forest debuts.

Tangled (2010) is one of The Walt Disney Company’s most cherished movies. Thanks to Mandy Moore’s energetic portrayal of Rapunzel and the charm of Zachary Levi’s Flynn Rider, Tangled holds up even 14 years later. The musical adventure movie featured songs like “Mother Knows Best” and “I See the Light,” but despite its popularity, it has never really had a solid location in Disney’s many theme parks.

Sure, Rapunzel can be met in places like Princess Fairytale Hall in Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom, and she and Flynn can be seen during the Festival of Fantasy parade, but in terms of a themed land, nothing has ever surfaced. And no, the Tangled bathrooms in Fantasyland don’t quite count as a proper area.

Related: Disney Park Officially Changing Name of Peter Pan’s Lost Boys To Be More Gender-Inclusive

However, in June 2024, that will all change as Rapunzel’s Forest debuts at Tokyo Disney Resort. As part of Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs expansion, Rapunzel’s Forest will join Frozen Kingom and Peter Pan’s Never Land to make up the eighth port of the popular Disney park.

The Oriental Land Company, which owns and operates the Tokyo Disney Resort under a license from The Walt Disney Company, revealed a plethora of information earlier this year regarding the new Fantasy Springs. From new food items to what to expect at the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, The OLC is pouring everything into the opening of this vast new destination.

Each of the three new “springs” will feature attractions and food and beverage locations in another display of creative Walt Disney Imagineering. Peter Pan’s Never Land will include two ride experiences–Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies–while Frozen Kingdom features Anna & Elsa’s Frozen Journey. As for Rapunzel’s Forest, guests will get to experience Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival.

Disney Parks Blog recently shared new information about this exciting new area at Fantasy Springs:

For the first time ever at a Disney park, the story of Rapunzel will come to life at Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival. The journey begins at Rapunzel’s tower where she’s seen singing “When Will My Life Begin,” from its window while Flynn Rider watches on. Rapunzel then escapes the tower with Flynn at her side, visiting locations you may recognize from the film. The journey will come to an end with their love blossoming at the Lantern Festival complete with “I See the Light” and countless glowing lanterns. We’ve had a dream of seeing the floating lanterns gleam and it soon will come true!

The land also includes the Snuggly Duckling eatery, where guests can dine on items like Duckling’s Dream Cheeseburger or the Sweet Ever After Dessert, which is served in a frying pan. Disney park enthusiasts will no longer have to tolerate just a bathroom; they will have an entirely new land inspired by the world of Tangled–even if it is at an international park.

This first-ever Tangled attraction will surely be a popular one considering Peter Pan and Frozen areas and experiences can already be found across the world in other parks like Walt Disney World Resort and Hong Kong Disneyland. At Disneyland Paris, Arendelle will also be arriving soon as part of the Walt Disney Studios Park €2 billion expansion.

Related: Space Mountain Attraction Closing Through 2027, Updates Given

The response to Fantasy Springs may help Bob Iger’s Disney navigate recent troubles and a seemingly sluggish development pace at the House of Mouse. As Universal Orlando Resort readies its ginormous Epic Universe, Disney fans are wondering just what Iger will do with the $60 billion he has pledged for parks and cruises.

Tokyo Disney Resort’s Fantasy Springs will officially open on June 6, 2024.

Will you be visiting Rapunzel’s Forest and the other new areas of this Disney park? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!