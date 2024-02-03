‘Tangled’ and ‘Peter Pan’ Lands Coming Soon Amid Disney World Expansion Chaos

This year, Disney will open an all-new area at one of its most beloved and unique theme parks. The opening of which comes at a time of great uncertainty in the Disney Parks empire. As Walt Disney World Resort’s plans become increasingly less clear, let’s take a look at just what Fantasy Springs is and how it could be one of the most exciting things the House of Mouse has done for a long time.

Tokyo DisneySea and Fantasy Springs

What is Tokyo DisneySea?

Tokyo DisneySea is the second theme park that opened at Tokyo Disney Resort. Joining Tokyo Disneyland in September 2001, DisneySea is regarded as one of the most unique parks in the Disney portfolio and includes seven-themed lands, or “ports.” Those ports are the American Waterfront, Lost River Delta, Port Discovery, Mermaid Lagoon, Arabian Coast, Mysterious Island, and the entry port, Mediterranean Harbor.

The park–located in Urayasu, Chiba, Japan–was the eighth most visited theme park in the world in 2022 and the third in Japan. The addition of an entirely new port is likely to see attendance rise, even if Tokyo Disneyland is losing the popular Space Mountain attraction as it embarks on its three-year complete refurbishment. But maybe Fantasy Springs will be enough to capture guests’ attention despite the closure.

What is Fantasy Springs?

Each port at Tokyo DisneySea is themed differently. Mediterranean Harbor, for example, is based on an Italian port city with Venetian gondolas, while Lost River Delta is themed as a ruined Mayan temple, housing the dark Indiana Jones Adventure: Temple of the Crystal Skull attraction. Each of the seven brings a different flavor to Tokyo DisneySea, meaning guests can encounter a variety of worlds in just one park.

Fantasy Springs, then, brings some classic fairytale magic to DisneySea, with the opening of three springs areas featuring beloved animated characters and their respective worlds.

The upcoming land was announced by The Oriental Land Company (OLC), which operates the Tokyo Disney Resort under license from The Walt Disney Company, in 2018. Costing over 300 million yen (approx. $2 million), it is the park’s largest and most expensive expansion and, while expected to open in 2023, will finally debut to guests in 2024. Fantasy Springs connects to the rest of Tokyo DisneySea via walkways in the Lost River Delta and Arabian Coast ports.

What areas are in Fantasy Springs?

The three areas, or springs, coming to this new port are the Frozen Kingdom, Rapunzel’s Forest, and Peter Pan’s Never Land. Each of the three springs will feature attractions as well as food and beverage locations.

At Frozen Kingdom, guests will encounter a land themed to the Kingdom of Arendelle from the Frozen franchise. Frozen Kingdom will include the boat ride, Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, as well as the restaurant, Royal Banquet of Arendelle, and Oaken OK Foods snack location. The attraction will seemingly be a replica of Frozen Ever After in Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT theme park.

“In the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey attraction, which follows the story of the original film, guests experience an epic and heartwarming tale of two sisters who discover that only true love can thaw a frozen heart. The attraction also features well-known songs from the Disney Animation film Frozen,” The official OLC press release reads.

For the last decade, Frozen has captured fans all over the world. In the Disney Parks space, World of Frozen recently opened at Hong Kong Disneyland, with Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea and a new Frozen location at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris opening in the near future.

Rapunzel’s Forest will be the first area in any Disney park to feature an attraction based on the film Tangled (2010). Sure, the Magic Kingdom in Disney World has the famed Tangled restrooms, but at DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs, guests will be able to immerse themselves into the world of the movie with Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival. The OLC calls the attraction a “romantic boat ride,” per the press release.

Rapunzel’s Forest will also include the long-haired princess’s famous tower as the icon of this area, as well as The Snuggly Duckling Restaurant, themed after the establishment where Rapunzel (Mandy Moore) and Flynn Rider (Zachary Levi) sang about their dreams in the musical film.

Related: Cinderella Castle Is Getting a New Nighttime Spectacular This Year, Details Announced

As for Peter Pan’s Never Land, the spring includes Captain Hook’s pirate ship and Skull Rock. The area will be home to two attractions, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies. The former will see guests join Peter Pan and Tinker Bell on a journey with the Lost Kids across Never Land, saving John from Captain Hook in the process. As for Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies, guests will help the fairy deliver parcels across Pixie Hollow.

This part of Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs will also include the Lost Kids’ Lookout Cookout, which Disney Parks Blog describes as “[m]ade from found objects and shipwrecked parts, [where you] not only can you enjoy delicious food, but also beautiful views of Never Land.”

When will Fantasy Springs open?

Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea will officially open to all guests on June 6, 2024.

What is the in-park hotel called at Fantasy Springs?

The Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will open as a park-integrated hotel experience. It will be the sixth Disney hotel in Japan, joining the Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Tokyo Disney Resort Toy Story Hotel, and Tokyo Disney Celebration Hotel.

The Fantasy Springs accommodation will be comprised of two halves: the Fantasy Chateau and the Grand Chateau. The hotel will also include the buffet-style Fantasy Springs Restaurant and La Libellule, a French cuisine-inspired eatery. The Grand Paradis Lounge lobby area and Fantasy Gifts will also be available for guests to enjoy.

But what about Walt Disney World Resort?

While all the excitement is seeming happening internationally with Fantasy Springs and the new expansion at Disneyland Paris, many fans are wondering just what is going on with Disney World. Back in 2022, at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, Disney Experiences chairman Josh D’Amaro revealed numerous Blue Sky ideas relating to the expansion of Disney World. Those included the “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” project, including areas dedicated to Encanto, Coco, and villains at Magic Kingdom. He also shared plans to update Disney’s Animal Kingdom to include Zootopia and Moana.

Then, a year later, at the Destination D23 event, plans were shared that included Encanto and Indiana Jones taking over the DinoLand, U.S.A. land in Animal Kingdom, with no mention of either the previous concepts. The presentation of Encanto and Indiana Jones at Animal Kingdom seemingly wipes out the chance that Encanto will also feature in the “Beyond Big Thunder Mountain” project, as it would be odd for two new lands to include the same franchise; it would also combat the previous idea of Moana and Zootopia heading to the park, too. Disney did, though, reveal that Zootopia was coming to Animal Kingdom, with the characters taking over the It’s Tough to be a Bug! attraction at the Tree of Life Theater.

Related: Disney May Lose Guests as Rival Theme Park Expands and Charges Just $21 for Tickets

Nothing is fully confirmed when it comes to new lands or expansions at Walt Disney World, but Disney has pledged $60 billion to its parks and cruises business over the next decade, so chances are something big will be heading to Orlando soon.

Are you looking forward to Fantasy Springs at Tokyo DisneySea? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!