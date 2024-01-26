New Disney Resort Begins at Nearly $2,000 a Night

Disney guests are unhappy about a new Tokyo Resort starting at nearly $2,000 per night, with another option of over $400 per night. Yikes!

The New Tokyo Disney Resort Hotel Set to Open Soon – Is the Price Tag Worth It?

Securing accommodations at the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel presents an optimal strategy for ensuring entry to the latest attractions within DisneySea’s Fantasy Springs. This themed “port” boasts notable features such as the Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey boat ride nestled in the Frozen Kingdom section, the Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival boat ride within Rapunzel’s Forest, and the immersive 3D experience of Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, complemented by the Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies attraction in Peter Pan’s Never Land.

Benefiting a stay at the Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel grants visitors exclusive access to the park through a dedicated entrance via Fantasy Springs. Notably, no separate reservation is required to enter this newly unveiled port. To enhance the guest experience, the resort extends a unique offering to hotel patrons through a 1-Day Passport: Fantasy Springs Magic. This pass allows holders to utilize Priority Access Entrances for select attractions within the area.

Marking its official debut concurrently with Fantasy Springs, the Hotel is set to open its doors on June 6, 2024. But instead of excitement, guests are furious over the new hefty price tag that reaches nearly $2,000 per night while the only other option would put you at over $400 per night.

The Price for Staying on Property at This Disney Theme Park in Japan

Although the new Fantasy Springs hotel sounds fantastic, the price tag for staying on the property might make you think twice about visiting this location soon. According to the official website of the Tokyo Disney Resort DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel, here are some options that guests will have when the Resort opens later this year.

The Fantasy Chateau starts at 63,500 yen per night, meaning it will cost around $430 per night for those who use the dollar. The other option will be the Grand Chateau, which starts at 300,000 yen, meaning yes – for guests wanting to book this option, it will cost you a whopping $2,025 per night. Oh Boy!

We have pricing for the new Fantasy Springs Hotel at Tokyo DisneySea! Two different buildings with different price points. 🛌 Fantasy Chateau: Starts at ¥63,500 ($430 USD) per night

🛌 Grand Chateau: Starts at ¥300,000 ($2,300 USD) per night pic.twitter.com/2aoe3xcEWt — Chris Explorer (@tdrexplorer) January 25, 2024

Hotel-only reservations are due to open on February 8, 2024, at 1 p.m. (Japan Standard Time), while the Vacation Packages for July will extend to all guests on February 1, 3 p.m. (Japan Standard Time). Here’s what guests will get when staying at this new Disney Resort in Japan:

Convenient access to Fantasy Springs.

Direct access to Fantasy Springs through an exclusive entrance.

Purchase special Park tickets to enjoy attractions at Fantasy Springs.

Enter the Parks 15 minutes before other guests with Happy Entry.

Purchase your Park tickets at the Hotel to enjoy the Parks during your stay.

Guaranteed admission to the Parks, even during times of high attendance.

The upcoming Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel comprises two distinct buildings: the opulent Fantasy Chateau, boasting 419 rooms, and the high-end Grand Chateau, featuring 56 luxurious rooms. Enhancing the culinary experience for guests, the Hotel will feature three dining establishments.

These include the Fantasy Springs Restaurant, offering a buffet-style dining experience, the Grand Paradis Lounge, and La Libellule, a table service restaurant specializing in French cuisine. Notably, La Libellule will be an exclusive dining option reserved solely for guests staying at the Grand Chateau.

What are your thoughts on this Disney Resort having these insane prices? Will you be looking to stay at this Hotel soon at Tokyo DisneySea?

Sound off in the comments below, and let Inside The Magic know!