Disney Is Adding a Second Princess Castle to Its Resort

Disney just revealed the second castle coming to one of its resorts – and let’s just say, it’s much cooler than the original.

While Disney has a lot of princesses, only a handful boast their own physical castles at its parks. Magic Kingdom and Tokyo Disneyland have Cinderella Castle and Disneyland Resort and Disneyland Paris have Sleeping Beauty Castle (or, technically, Le Château de la Belle au Bois Dormant for the latter.

Meanwhile, Hong Kong Disneyland and Shanghai Disneyland have opted to honor all the princesses with their own centerpieces, Castle of Magical Dreams and Enchanted Storybook Castle.

In November, however, Disney unveiled a brand-new castle inspired by a different princess. With the opening of World of Frozen at Hong Kong Disneyland, Elsa had the honor of receiving her very own ice palace. It may not be as big or interactive as those of her fellow princesses across the globe, but it’s a castle nonetheless.

Now, another of Disney’s theme parks has debuted its own version of Elsa’s ice palace. Yesterday (December 6), Tokyo Disney Resort shared a video on its Instagram showing the installation of Elsa’s palace in Tokyo DisneySea’s new Fantasy Springs area.

Only six months left until the grand opening of Tokyo DisneySea’s new themed port #ファンタジースプリングス on June 6, 2024!

A video of Elsa’s ice palace being installed and comments from Jennifer Lee, director/screenwriter of the movie “Frozen”

Like Hong Kong Disneyland, guests won’t be able to walk through Elsa’s palace itself (although they will catch a glimpse during Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, Tokyo’s version of Frozen Ever After). Instead, Arendelle will be one of three themed worlds in Fantasy Springs. The other two are inspired by Tangled (2010) and Peter Pan (1953).

The addition of Elsa’s ice palace means that technically, Tokyo Disney Resort now has a castle in each of its parks. In fact, Tokyo Disneyland technically has two castles: Cinderella Castle and the Beast’s castle, where guests can ride Enchanted Tale of Beauty and the Beast.

Frozen Kingdom and the rest of Fantasy Springs are set to open to Tokyo Disney Resort guests on June 6, 2024. In addition to Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey, it will feature Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival – a boat ride which will feature Tangled‘s iconic lanterns scene – and two Peter Pan rides, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure and Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies.

The area will also bring a new hotel to Tokyo Disney Resort. Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel has been described as the resort’s most luxurious accommodation yet (which is saying something considering it’s also home to Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta).

For now, there are no plans to bring a Frozen land to Disney’s parks Stateside. However, Elsa will be working her icy magic in Disneyland Paris when Kingdom of Arendelle opens at Walt Disney Studios Park in 2025.

Would you like to see Elsa’s palace at Disneyland or Disney World? Let us know in the comments!