Second Disney Castle Now Present on Main Street, U.S.A.

Guests were treated to their first look at a brand-new icy palace while walking down Main Street, U.S.A. today.

For the first time in forever, Guests will soon be able to visit the icy world of Arendelle. Three Disney Parks are scheduled to get Frozen (2013) themed lands over the next few years, starting with Hong Kong Disneyland in November, Tokyo DisneySea in 2024, and Disneyland Paris’ Walt Disney Studios Park in 2025.

Hong Kong Disneyland’s land, Arendelle: World of Frozen, will be the first to throw open the kingdom’s gates for Guests to explore Anna and Elsa’s domain. Upon the land’s opening this autumn, Guests will be able to take a ride on the world’s first Frozen-themed roller coaster – Wandering Oaken’s Sliding Sleighs – as well as a replica of EPCOT’s Frozen Ever After boat ride.

Other attractions in the land include multiple Frozen stores and dining opportunities, including Golden Crocus Inn, Bayside Wharf, and Tick Tock Toys & Collectibles.

The highest point of the land is Elsa’s Ice Palace – a replica of the “kingdom of isolation” she famously forges during “Let It Go.” Until now, this has been kept (literally) under wraps. Now, however, it’s officially visible for everyone to see from as far as Main Street, U.S.A.

Photos shared by HKDL Fantasy on Twitter show the view of the North Mountain and Elsa’s Ice Palace as seen from Hong Kong Disneyland’s Main Street Station.

The palace is also reportedly visible from ground level of Main Street, U.S.A., where the tip of the mountain can be seen poking out from behind the Park’s Castle of Magical Dreams.

This marks the fourth major castle to join Hong Kong Disneyland. Its first castle – a replica of Disneyland Resort’s Sleeping Beauty Castle – opened with the rest of the Park in 2005. It was later closed in January 2018 to make space for a brand-new, unique structure inspired by the 12 Disney Princesses and two Frozen queens: Snow White, Cinderella, Aurora, Ariel, Belle, Jasmine, Pocahontas, Mulan, Tiana, Rapunzel, Merida, Moana, Anna, and Elsa. Earlier this year, Arendelle Castle also became visible as construction progressed on the land.

World of Frozen opens in November 2023. Stay tuned for more announcements.