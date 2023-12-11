For over a century, The Walt Disney Company has consistently upheld its position as a leading provider of animation, film, and (for decades now) outstanding theme park entertainment. The precise implementation of Disney’s approach has resulted in a carefully curated guest experience and a unified theme evident across its global theme parks. Walt Disney’s very own “plussing” ideology — an approach wherein Disney Parks should always be striving to add bigger and better things to the guest experience — has resulted in a specific kind of curated evolution.

With the Tomorrowland-themed areas in their parks constantly having to push the narrative of “futuristic” immersion, a conundrum has surfaced as technology itself continues to evolve and “the future” becomes “the present”. Now, it seems as if Disney is going to try to rectify that — starting with a planned rejuvenation of the classic Tomorrowland Space Mountain ride, and a commemorative farewell event before the original rendition of the ride closes for good.

Throughout the years, the Disney brand has become inseparable from the concept of “quality entertainment,” and this association extends to its theme parks across the globe. Ever since Walt Disney established the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California — AKA “The Happiest Place On Earth” — the Disney Parks portfolio has significantly expanded to encompass the entire world.

This expansion includes the Walt Disney World Resort featuring its Magic Kingdom, as well as international parks like Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort. The Walt Disney Company just loves trying new things out at parks internationally before porting the changes over to domestic US parks — and this new plan seems to be no different.

Goodbye, Space Mountain

Disney seems to be going forward with their proposed Tomorrowland Plaza changes — starting with Tokyo Disneyland’s more “old-school” Tomorrowland area. Tokyo Disney Resort’s Tomorrowland harkens back to an earlier age of the Disney parks, and closely mimics Disneyland and Magic Kingdom’s Tomorrowland(s) of the past, with Buzz Lightyear’s Astro Blasters and that classic, almost-retro, blue-and-white color scheme.

This transformation is undoubtedly going to be a game-changer for The Walt Disney Company, as that announcement originally dropped during last year’s D23 Expo event set many Disney fans to speculate if this was one of many incoming changes to Disney parks across the globe. Now, we have an official closure date confirmed, as well as dates for the incoming farewell event.

Recently, the Tokyo Disney Resort’s official X (formerly Twitter) @TDR_PR shared that Spring 2024 would see a couple of new events arrive at the parks — including the farewell event for the Tokyo Disneyland opening day attraction. Chris Nilghe of TDR Explorer shares a translation of the closure date and event details, titled “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” as well as Disney’s official event art:

The current version of Space Mountain at Tokyo Disneyland closes permanently on July 31, 2024. It’ll be transformed & reopen in 2027. To celebrate the opening day attraction, a special event called “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” from April 9 to July 31, 2024.

What Will Disney Do to Space Mountain?

The Disney Parks are known for employing cutting-edge technology, especially in recent years. Despite the unavoidable occasional deviations from Disney’s ridiculously high standards, the parks aim to provide immersive, multi-sensory experiences and a diverse range of enjoyable rides and attractions suitable for the entire family.

This includes, for example, incorporating augmented reality enhancements into attractions such as the Haunted Mansion, and the recent drone-centric “Main Street Electrical Parade” nighttime spectacular replacing the existing castle show over at Disneyland Park in the Paris Disneyland Resort.

It’s currently unknown what exactly Disney is planning with this permanent closure, considering the farewell event itself is some ways away. However, these changes at international parks are likely experimental in nature — for if they prove successful, we might see similar (or identical) changes happening over at parks like Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, or even California’s Disneyland Resort. Who knows what new experiences a revamped Space Mountain will bring?

Tokyo Disneyland features a castle inspired by Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Cinderella Castle, where visitors can explore the World Bazaar (instead of Main Street USA), classic locations like Fantasyland, Tomorrowland (with an upcoming Space Mountain revamp), Adventureland, Critter Country, and more.

