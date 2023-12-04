An inappropriate act has occurred.

For decades, The Walt Disney Company has consistently stood as a leader in providing top-notch theme park entertainment. The near perfection of Disney’s formula has resulted in a finely tuned guest experience and theme across all its international parks.

Incorporating cutting-edge technology, such as augmented reality additions to attractions like the Haunted Mansion, the parks offer full-sensory immersion and a plethora of enjoyable rides and attractions suitable for the entire family. However, deviations from these high standards naturally happen.

Indeed, over the years, the Disney brand has become synonymous with "quality entertainment," and this extends to their theme parks worldwide.

This includes the Walt Disney World Resort with its Magic Kingdom, along with international parks such as Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort.

The Role of Disney’s Costumed Characters

Disney costumed characters play a pivotal role in creating the enchanting and magical atmosphere that defines the Disney experience.

These performers, embodying beloved characters such as Mickey Mouse, Cinderella, and Elsa, serve as living embodiments of the magic and wonder associated with Disney storytelling. Their interactions with park guests, marked by warmth, authenticity, and attention to detail, elevate the overall experience, making it more than just a visit but a genuine connection to the enchanting worlds Disney has brought to life.

The importance of these character performers lies in their ability to bring the magic to life, creating lasting memories and forging a deep emotional connection between guests and the timeless characters they cherish.

Nevertheless, despite The Walt Disney Company’s meticulous efforts to uphold a seamless and immersive experience at these enchanting locations of heightened joy and magic, unforeseen incidents can still occur. Despite Disney’s commitment to sanitized wholesome family fun, Disney’s parks aren’t totally immune to incidents of an inappropriate nature.

Disney Cast Member Commits Inappropriate Act

Recently, it came to the attention of the general public that a member of the Tokyo Disney Resort’s team of Cast Members committed an act of sexual harassment during a very public parade at the Tokyo Disneyland park within the Resort.

User @shoe_ma posted a video of the incident, where a Cast Member dressed as a reindeer during the Disney Christmas Stories holiday parade openly lifted the skirt of the face character Minnie Mouse.

The video depicts the Cast Member (on the ground) brazenly walking up to the barrier of the float that the Cast Member dressed as Minnie is on, and quickly flipping up her skirts of the Cast Member’s dress, to which the Minnie actor appears somewhat surprised, continuing to perform in character:

At yesterday’s [Christmas parade], the reindeer was flipping up Minnie’s skirt 😠

This incident resulted in a ton of shock from members of the public, with many chiming in about the inappropriate act of harassment.

Of course, there are individuals who say that this was simply a “prank” and part of the face character putting on a “cheeky act”, in character. However, there are more members of the public who believe that this act was one of sexual harassment.

Users like @momiziharari00 expressed disdain and disappointment, stating that regardless, this is definitely not a sight appropriate at a Disney park:

This is a sight you don’t want to see at Disney.

ディズニーであんま見たくない光景やな — どりや (@momiziharari00) December 4, 2023

It is important to remember that behind this iconic characters, there are very real human beings.

Whether anything will be done about this situation or whether Disney will address the matter publicly is yet to be known.

Inside the Magic will continue to report on the incident as it develops.

What do you think about this situation? Was it a “prank” or a serious moment of misconduct from the Disney employee? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

In contrast to wholly Walt Disney Company-owned parks such as the Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort, the Tokyo Disney Resort in Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture, Japan, stands out as the Walt Disney Company's inaugural international Disney Park, owned and operated by the Oriental Land Company.

Within Tokyo Disneyland, featuring a castle inspired by Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom Cinderella Castle, visitors can explore the World Bazaar (replacing Main Street USA), classic attractions like Fantasyland, Tomorrowland (with an upcoming Space Mountain revamp), Adventureland, Critter Country, and more.

Tokyo DisneySea and Tokyo Disneyland tickets can be purchased at the Tokyo Disney Resort’s official website.