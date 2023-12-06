Disney Under Fire for “Systemic Problems” After Employee’s Public Sexual Harassment

For many years, The Walt Disney Company has maintained its status as a premier provider of exceptional theme park entertainment. The nearly flawless execution of Disney’s formula has led to a meticulously crafted guest experience and a cohesive theme across its international parks.

Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, including augmented reality enhancements to attractions like the Haunted Mansion, the parks deliver immersive, multi-sensory experiences and a wide array of enjoyable rides and attractions suitable for the entire family. Nevertheless, occasional deviations from these high standards are inevitable.

Nevertheless, throughout the years, the Disney brand has become synonymous with “quality entertainment” — and this reputation extends to their theme parks worldwide. Starting from the creation of the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California, by Walt Disney himself AKA “The Happiest Place On Earth”, the Disney Resort portfolio has significantly expanded to encompass locations across the entire globe.

This expansion includes the Walt Disney World Resort featuring its iconic Magic Kingdom, as well as international parks like Disneyland Paris Resort, Hong Kong Disneyland Resort, Shanghai Disney Resort, and the Tokyo Disney Resort.

Disney’s Character Performers: A Key Role

Disney character performers are essential in Disney theme parks, as they play a key role in bringing beloved characters to life, creating magical and memorable moments for the park’s visitors. Through extensive training, performers are tasked to maintain the authenticity of characters, accurately portraying their mannerisms and personalities.

This presence enhances the park atmosphere, contributing heavily to the immersive environment that transports guests into the world of Disney stories. Character performers actively engage with guests, fostering emotional connections and supporting the storytelling aspect of Disney’s brand. By entertaining diverse audiences and providing photo opportunities and interactions, they contribute significantly to the overall enchanting experience that defines Disney theme parks.

However, even with The Walt Disney Company’s diligent efforts to maintain a seamless and immersive experience in these magical and joyful locations, unforeseen incidents may still arise. Despite Disney’s dedication to providing sanitized and wholesome family entertainment, its parks are not completely immune to occurrences of an inappropriate nature.

Disney Under Scrutiny

Previously, we reported on the recent unsettling incident at the Tokyo Disney Resort, where a Disney Cast Member engaged in an act of sexual harassment during a highly visible parade at Tokyo Disneyland Park within the Resort.

@mikko_20100518 shares that they believe this to be a systemic issue within the company, raising a slew of reported incidents and opinions being shared:

(This seems to be a big problem within the company…)

Immediately, members of the public came forward with their own recollections of problematic situations at The Walt Disney, with user @pinyokki recounting a similar “skirt lifting” situation in the past:

Ages ago, when I was a regular visitor, I witnessed a scene where Donald lifts up Daisy’s skirt and stares at her, and Daisy gets angry. When I said that this was terrible, the responses were, “It’s a character story,” “It’s a prank, it’s funny,” and “I’m mad.” It’s not wrong to think that it’s funny when you get beaten up because you’re like, “You’re overthinking lol”, right?

Many jumped to condemn this action, saying that this constituted sexual harassment, like user @02_daoe:

This should be considered sexual harassment.

Users like @minnrap_m even compared sources that managed to capture the same moment, determining that this inappropriate act truly occurred and should “absolutely not [be] allowed”:

After all, there are discrepancies in the location, Minnie’s reaction, and the sound source, so I did it multiple times. Moreover, both of them are trying to roll over twice, so I’m sure it’s the same reindeer. Absolutely not allowed

Finally, it appears as if members of the public are finding this systemic sexual harassment genuinely problematic — even bringing up the recently disgraced late music executive Johnny Kitagawa of Johnny & Associates, Inc., whose continued (and normalized) sexual abuse and grooming resulted in the entire company having to rebrand, changing their name from the founder’s in an attempt to distance from the founder.

Now, it seems as if members of the public are drawing parallels to the internalized culture of sexual harassment and abuse at Disney Parks:

As expected of the Land of Dreams The second Johnny’s

さすが夢の国

第二のジャニーズ — tomo @外資ITセールス (@ShibuyaBizman) December 4, 2023

Now, it appears as if even “outsiders” to the Disney Parks community are finding this reprehensible and “unforgivable”:

FF Excuse me from outside. I thought it was a different angle on the same day, but the sunlight seems to be different, so I wonder if it happened on a different day or in a different position. I can’t forgive it. I felt very uncomfortable wondering what he was doing to Minnie in the Kingdom of Dreams and Magic.

Do you think this is a company-wide problem? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.

