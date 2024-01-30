Cinderella Castle Is Getting a New Nighttime Spectacular This Year, Details Announced

Later this year, Cinderella Castle will transform with an all-new nighttime spectacular!

On January 30, 2024, The Oriental Land Company revealed updates for Tokyo Disney Resort. Those updates included everything from news about Fantasy Springs, what’s coming to the resort in the summer, the financials for the last quarter, and perhaps most excitingly, information about a new nighttime spectacular coming to Tokyo Disneyland Park.

“This nighttime entertainment at Cinderella Castle utilizes projection mapping technology, combined with lighting, pyrotechnics, and special effects, bringing many of our beloved characters to life as they soar through the night sky in pursuit of their dreams,” The press release from The Oriental Land Company reads. “Memorable Disney music will be accompanied by dazzling imagery projected onto Cinderella Castle filling the night sky, allowing guests to feel as if they are soaring through the sky alongside the Disney friends.”

The Oriental Land Company goes on to reveal that the new, yet-to-be-named nighttime spectacular will feature characters from across Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios films. Also, in a first for the resort, Cinderella Castle will be home to Marvel Studios characters for the first time in history. The spectacular will debut at Tokyo Disneyland Park on September 20, 2024.

This is not the only big change happening to Tokyo Disney Resort in 2024, a separate release reveals. The new Fantasy Springs destination at Tokyo DisneySea will officially debut on June 6, bringing with it three new lands: Rapunzel’s Forest, Frozen Kingdom, and Peter Pan’s Never Land. Each of these lands will feature brand-new attractions. Rapunzel’s Lantern Festival, Peter Pan’s Never Land Adventure, Fairy Tinker Bell’s Busy Buggies, and Anna and Elsa’s Frozen Journey will join the already wide range of attractions at Tokyo Disney Resort.

But not all of these attractions will survive the year. Starting in April, the “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” event will officially commence as the Disney park counts down to the closure of this iconic ride. The attraction will reopen in 2027 after undergoing a complete transformation. Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!” runs from April 9 through July 31, which is when the current iteration of the ride will shutter forever.

The Tokyo DisneySea Fantasy Springs Hotel will also open as park-integrated accommodation.

Tokyo Disney Resort is made up of Tokyo Disneyland Park, Tokyo DisneySea, and the Ikspiari shopping complex.

Are you looking forward to seeing this new Disneyland nighttime spectacular? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!