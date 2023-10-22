Taylor Swift Becomes a Disney Princess, Images Blow up Social Media

Taylor Swift as a Disney princess? Yes, and the images have gone viral.

Taylor Swift, 33, began her career 17 years ago with her self-titled debut album “Taylor Swift” (2006) before making immense waves with her second record, “Fearless” (2008), which included the songs “Love Story,” “You Belong With Me,” and the title track, “Fearless.”

The album went on to win the Grammy for Album of the Year, as did her genre-defining pop album “1989” (2014) and lockdown record “folklore” (2020). Swift is in the process of re-releasing her first six albums (“Taylor Swift,” “Fearless,” “Speak Now,” “Red,” “1989,” and “reputation”) following a 2019 dispute with her former label, Big Machine Records, and the company’s associated executives, Scooter Braun, and Scott Borchetta.

The re-releases have caused waves in the Swiftie fandom and beyond. So far, “Fearless (Taylor’s Version),” “Red (Taylor’s Version),” and “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” have been released, with “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” coming out October 27. Swift announced both “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)” and “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” and released the former while on her industry-leading and record-breaking The Eras Tour.

The Eras Tour began back in April in Glendale, Arizona, and will continue into late 2024 with stops around the world. The tour, which broke Ticketmaster when sales began, spans the almost two decades of Swift’s music, including her most recent album, “Midnights” (2022). “Midnights” is the fourth album by Swift under her new label (Universal Music Group’s Republic Records), following “Lover” (2019), “folklore,” and “evermore” (2020). She released the record after posting a string of cryptic videos, including the song titles, on TikTok, called “Midnights Mayhem With Me.”

Since her arrival on the music scene, many have followed Swift’s romantic life — relationships that have formed the basis of many of her chart-topping songs. Currently, Swift has made waves on social media for her new relationship with Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

National Football League player Travis Kelce attended The Eras Tour back in July at the Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri. A couple of months later, Swift shocked the world when she was seen supporting Kelce with Kelce’s mother, Donna, at Arrowhead Stadium while the Kansas City Chiefs played the Chicago Bears.

Swift and Kelce’s romance has been a hot topic ever since her appearance at the Chiefs-Bears game, with promo coverage of the Chiefs’ next NFL game on October 1 being set to one of Swift’s pop anthems.

Now, Taylor Swift has gone viral once again, but not for her albums, her tour, or her love life. No, Miss Taylor Alison Swift has gone viral for becoming the next Disney princess.

In numerous posts on TikTok, creators have been sharing Swift’s songs and albums in the style of Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. Taking various songs and albums from Swift’s catalog, users have created images of the singer in various Disney-themed scenarios using Artificial Intelligence. One video, from user @Tayswiftoks, went incredibly viral, netting over 2.6 million views, and included Disney Pixar looks for all of Swift’s albums.

In fact, one comment, which gained close to 16,000 likes, stated that the “Speak Now” iteration was “so Rapunzel coded,” likely due to the character’s purple dress and flowing blonde locks.

Taylor Swift has yet to lend her talents to a classic Disney animated movie or one of the House of Mouse’s live-action remake projects, but surely, it can only be a matter of time until she does.

As for seeing Rapunzel in live-action, there are rumors floating that Disney is in the process of developing a live-action movie based on 2010’s Tangled. Mandy Moore starred as Rapunzel in the movie, with Zachary Levi playing the charming Flynn Rider. Recent discourse puts the Academy Award-nominated Florence Pugh as the frontrunner to play Rapunzel in live-action if that is what Disney is working on.

However, ever since their union in Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018), fans have called for Amanda Seyfried and Cher to portray the characters of Rapunzel and Mother Gothel if Tangled ever made it into the live-action arena.

Next up for The Walt Disney Company is Snow White (2024), starring Rachel Zegler in the title role alongside Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

