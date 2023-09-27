Hollywood Star Wanted for Disney Remake Accused of Hiring Men to Forcefully Kidnap Family

This Hollywood star has been accused of the crime after court documents revealed the shocking encounter.

It was only a few months ago that professional wrestling legend and Hollywood movie star Dwayne Johnson was named in a massive $3 billion lawsuit that accused the actor of conspiring to kidnap another former wrestler and her child.

Now, another famous face has been named in court documents as having four men hired to kidnap her adult son.

In a report from Variety, music legend and Oscar-winning actress Cher has been accused of kidnapping her adult son, Elijah Blue Allman, in New York City on the eve of his wedding anniversary. According to the report, Allman’s estranged wife, Marie Angela King, signed the documents featuring the allegations on December 4 at the Los Angeles Superior Court.

The records outline that Cher had requested King leave their family home, but in defiance, the pair allegedly headed to a hotel in New York to work on their marriage. The abduction reportedly took place on November 30, the night before the couple’s wedding anniversary.

“After spending these 12 days together in NY… four people came to our hotel room and removed [Allman] from our room,” King claims in the records (via Variety). She added that she was told by one of the men that they had been hired by her husband’s mother, Cher.

King added in the filing: “I am currently unaware of my husband’s wellbeing or whereabouts. I am very concerned and worried about him. Since August 2022, I have been told that I am not allowed to see or speak to [Allman], who is currently in lockdown at a treatment facility that is undisclosed to me. I am also told [Allman] has no access to his phone.”

Elijah Blue Allman has been vocal about his struggles with addiction and sobriety, telling Entertainment Tonight (via USA Today) that he started with drugs, namely weed and ecstasy, in his pre-teen years. His father, Greg Allman, was also a known drug addict.

At present, Cher has not yet responded to the allegations of her kidnapping of her son in New York.

Over the years, Cher has starred in a number of motion pictures, earning a Best Actress Academy Award for her role as Loretta Castorini in Moonstruck (1987). More recently, the Hollywood star and “Believe” singer starred in Burlesque (2010) and Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018).

Then, throughout the last few years, Cher has been wanted by fans to star as Mother Gothel in the upcoming live-action remake of Tangled (2010). Of course, when that desire initially started to float around, the live-action remake was not yet confirmed. Back in 2018, Cher posed with Mamma Mia co-star Amanda Seyfried, sparking rumors of them sharing the screen again as Rapunzel and Mother Gothel.

Then, two years later, the internet continued to yearn for Cher to take on the role of Mother Gothel in an upcoming adaptation of Tangled.

It still isn’t confirmed, but last month, fans got more concrete news when it was rumored that Tangled would be getting the live-action adaptation treatment, potentially with Florence Pugh in the leading role. Zachary Levi, who played Flynn Rider opposite Mandy Moore’s Rapunzel in the original animated film, has also expressed interest in reprising his part for the potential Walt Disney Pictures movie.

What do you think of these allegations? Let Inside the Magic know in the comments down below!