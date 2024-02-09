Space Mountain Attraction Closing Through 2027, Updates Given

The iconic Space Mountain attraction is officially shuttering its doors forever this year and will not reopen until 2027. When it does, guests will be treated to a wholly different experience at the Disney park.

The Disney Parks brand is a flagship facet of The Walt Disney Company. Consisting of parks like Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Disneyland Paris, and Tokyo Disney Resort, guests flock to these various destinations year after year. And it’s easy to see why.

Each park, while still made of the same Disney magic, includes a myriad of rides and attractions not found in the other. Sure, there are the likes of Pirates of the Caribbean, which can be found in five of the six Disney Parks locations, and the Tower of Terror, found in three, but across the portfolio, guests can encounter uniqueness in every shape and form.

In Walt Disney World Resort, Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind stands tall in EPCOT, while in Disneyland Paris, guests can fly with Iron Man and Captain Marvel in Avengers Assemble: Flight Force. Innovation is part of Disney’s business model, and with Bob Iger’s pledge of $60 billion aimed at the theme park and cruise business over the next 10 years, much more can be expected to come.

The growth of the Disney Parks, specifically Walt Disney World Resort, has been a point of contention for many fans and enthusiasts. As Universal Destination & Experiences readies its massive Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando and sets plans in motion to bring a new park to the United Kingdom, Disney has been rolling out concept after concept with no true direction as to when things may start to happen. Iger did, though, comment on the long-rumored fifth Disney World park during the most recent Q1 Earnings Call earlier this week.

On the other hand, there are some major things in progress internationally. At Disneyland Paris, the expansion of Walt Disney Studios Park is underway and will eventually see another Frozen-themed area come to a Disney park. In the immediate future, Tokyo Disney Resort will open its eighth and latest port at Tokyo DisneySea called Fantasy Springs. The location will feature three spring areas: Rapunzel’s Forest, Peter Pan’s Never Land, and Frozen Kingdom.

But as one good thing arrives, another is surely taken away.

Space Mountain Closes Down at Disney park

Across the way at Tokyo Disneyland, the iconic Space Mountain will be closing. The Oriental Land Company, which owns and operates Tokyo Disney Resort under license from The Walt Disney Company, announced the closure back in early 2022.

In late 2023, the OLC revealed that it would be celebrating and commemorating the popular roller coaster with a huge event at Tokyo Disneyland. Called “Celebrating Space Mountain: The Final Ignition!,” the celebration will take place from April 9 through July 31, which is when the attraction will shut its doors for three years. This version of Space Mountain, as guests know it, will cease to exist.

The OLC has shared a new press release with more updates on what guests can expect for The Final Ignition! event. “For a limited period, guests can enjoy decorations themed to the event in the area surrounding the attraction, as well as a space-themed photo location. Additionally, special merchandise and menu items will be available,” reads the official statement.

The document shares what Space Mountain will look like with the celebration decorations, with “The Final Ignition!” spread across the opening of the ride. Additionally, there will be a Space Photo Place in the area for guests to mark their visit to this closing attraction.

New merchandise will include a pouch, tissue box cover, drawstring bag, tumbler, and clear folder, as well as a patch made out of former cast members’ Space Mountain uniforms. Special stickers will be handed out to all guests who visit Tomorrowland, even if they do not take part in the event or ride the attraction.

As for food and beverage, popcorn bought at select locations will feature the artwork of the event, including Mickey Mouse, on the popcorn cartons. There will also be a special beverage available called the Sparkling Jelly Drink, which is Coca-Cola and Lemon-Vanilla infused with passionfruit jelly and lemon.

This version of Space Mountain will close forever on July 31, with 2027 bringing a reimagined ride and an entire new Tomorrowland area. The OLC writes in their release: “This entirely new Space Mountain attraction will maintain its original concept as an indoor coaster but will have enhanced performance and immersive special effects that will provide guests with even more thrills.”

The Final Ignition awaits.

