Universal Removes Original Opening Timeline for New Park, Epic Universe Reportedly Delayed

If you are planning a 2025 trip to Epic Universe, we would suggest holding off a while before booking that flight as the opening timeline may be changing by a few months.

When 2025 was announced for Universal Orlando Resort to open Epic Universe, their official third gate that blew the minds of theme park enthusiasts everywhere, a summer 2025 timeline was projected. For a while, Universal was promoting the theme park as a summer 2025 opening, and while future guests did not have an actual opening date, it was clear around what point in 2025 that we would be able to enter the celestial world of Epic Universe and transport through portals to their various lands.

Recently, Universal made the final announcement of all of the lands coming to Epic Universe.

Located within the stunning gardens at the core of Epic Universe, the lands commence with Celestial Park, acting as the initial realm guests venture into, providing a gateway to the other four enchanting worlds: The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Ministry of Magic, Super Nintendo World, How To Train Your Dragon – Isle of Berk, and Dark Universe. With this announcement, we also saw a noticeable change on how the park is now marketing the opening day.

Now, summer 2025 is no longer used, but just a simple 2025 opening. By eliminating the “summer” aspect of the opening timeline, Universal has bought themselves more time if they need it. Right now, the park is still heavily under construction, and while we are able to see rides testing and portal entrances becoming complete, there is certainly a lot of work that needs to be done. Considering the new park was announced in 2019, and was halted by the pandemic, Universal’s turnover time is quite impressive, even if we have to wait a few more months to have our jaws drop to the floor.

You can see the verbiage change when it comes to opening dates in their video reveal of the park. The description even notes, “Some of the creative team behind Universal Epic Universe introduce details about this amazing new theme park, opening 2025 at Universal Orlando Resort. The first instalment of this video series presents an overview of Epic Universe along with the reveal of each of the five astonishing worlds which make up the park.”

Orlando theme park creator and YouTuber Kevin Heimbach recently shared a video on this possible delay of Epic Universe. While Heimbach does point out the summer 2025 detail we shared, he also reported that the teams working on the park have been undergoing construction delays and issues with ride operations, according to his sources. If this is true, Universal’s choice to change summer 2025 to a 2025 opening will allow Universal a little more breathing room. You can check out Kevin’s detailed explanation below.

Before Epic Universe was announced, the last theme park built in Orlando was Islands of Adventure in 1999, meaning that this will be the second theme park that Universal Orlando Resort has constructed while Walt Disney World remains silent.

In 2013, chief creative officer of Walt Disney Imagineering Bruce Vaughn sat with Marty Sklar and spoke on the progress of Universal Creative. At that time, Universal was developing the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, which became some of the more impressive and detailed theme park lands of all time, turning heads towards Universal as a possible future contendor to Disney. When asked about Universal, Vaughn belittled the park, saying “that *cough* Harry Potter thing?” when asked about the park’s advancements.

Vaughn and the D23 room then laughed. The CCO then said, “Bring it on…No one can touch us.” Little did he know that within a few years, that is exactly what Universal would do.

Dre (@VashSky) shared a video of the 2013 panel below, in which you can watch Bruce Vaughn write-off Universal as a threat.

During the Q&A portion of an Imagineering panel at D23 Expo 2013, WDI’s current Chief Creative Officer, Bruce Vaughn, was asked about the rise of Universal Creative at that time. Vaughn infamously responded, “Bring it on…No one can touch us.” Today, “it” has been “brought.”

Overall, Epic Universe is proving to be incredibly impressive as Universal’s largest expansion yet. A small change in months for the park’s official opening is a small set back in terms of what the park is set to do for the company. Additionally, with Universal purchasing land in the U.K. for potential Universal Great Britain, opening Universal Beijing, building Universal Kids in Texas, and a year-round Halloween Horror Nights experience in Las Vegas, they are truly proving to be a fierce competitor to the House of Mouse.

Are you excited to visit Epic Universe in 2025?