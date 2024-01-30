CONFIRMED: First Official Epic Universe Location to Open Later This Year

Universal Orlando Resort has unveiled a massive new video giving its fanbase its first look at Epic Universe and all the new lands coming next year. But as of this morning, Universal confirmed that the first “Epic Universe location” is set to open later this year, confirming recent rumors.

The First Location for Epic Universe to Open Later This Year Confirmed by Universal

First rumored a few weeks ago, the Universal Legacy Store was announced to be closing down for some kind of new “experience” heading to Universal’s CityWalk. Everyone was speculating that this meant something about Epic Universe would be built for guests before the initial opening of the theme park in 2025. Universal has confirmed those rumors today, informing fans that the Legacy Store will reopen as an Interactive Preview Center for Universal’s Epic Universe theme park.

According to an official statement from Universal, additional information about Universal Epic Universe will be disclosed in the coming months. This includes introducing an interactive preview center at Universal CityWalk later this year, providing a glimpse into the upcoming theme park.

Universal Drops the Hammer With Big News

No other details have been announced from Universel concerning this new interactive preview center coming soon. Still, there will likely be more information revealed in the coming months.

Also announced today was the official reveal of all the new lands coming to the new theme park in 2025, which includes a fifth land no one saw coming. The new lands confirmed are as follows:

Celestial Park

The Dark Universe

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter: Ministry of Magic

How To Train Your Dragon: Isle of Berk

SUPER NINTENDO WORLD

The newest land, Celestial Park, shocked many fans who only knew of rumors confirming four lands. Celestial Park is set to be a completely new area designed by Universal Creative with the help of Steven Spielberg. It will include a roller coaster, an immersive carousel ride, and its resort, shopping, and dining experiences.

Universal has confirmed no official opening date, but guests can expect the park to open sometime between late April and early June of 2025, with the opening date likely aligning more with a date in May.

Universal also unveiled two more resort hotels coming in 2025 to Epic Universe, Stella Nova and Terra Luna, which will both be owned and operated by Universal’s partnership with Loews Resorts and Hotels.

Universal Epic Universe is a theme park under construction in Orlando, Florida. It was announced in 2019 and is expected to open in summer 2025. The park is located at 4700 E Sand Lake Road, a few miles from Universal Studios, Islands of Adventure, and Volcano Bay. It is expected that the total cost of this new park, once it opens, will be around $3–$4 billion.

