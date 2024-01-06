Three Things We Want To See at Universal’s UK Resort (From Someone Who Lives There)

Well, well, well. After years of pining for Universal or Disney to head to the United Kingdom, something may finally be on its way. Welcome, Universal Great Britain…maybe.

Just last week, Orlando Park Stop unveiled a series of undeniable evidence linking Universal to the United Kingdom. Shortly after, local news publication, the Bedford Independent — Bedford being the place linked to this major development– confirmed that Universal’s parent company, Comcast, had snapped up hundreds of acres in the borough. For theme park enthusiasts, Bedford became the center of the Universe for a day or two, and what followed was more than anyone really could have imagined.

On December 22, Universal quietly dropped an entire website on Universal Great Britain, revealing an aerial map of the land in relation to other towns, roads, and public transport, a letter to residents that included a pledge to involve local communities in as much of the planning as possible, and a handful of FAQs relating to the project timeline and current progress.

What’s interesting here is the name Universal Great Britain and not Universal United Kingdom. Sure, Bedford is part of England, which is in Great Britain (where I was born and raised), but it is far more common to encounter the term United Kingdom or UK, which includes Great Britain (England, Scotland, Wales) and Northern Ireland. I’m sure all will become clear as development trundles on, and Universal feeds us more information. Like a puppy wagging its tail for a treat, we’re all anxiously awaiting another crumb of news.

While Universal remains steadfast in its position that this company expansion is extremely preliminary and that no new theme park is underway just yet, it certainly seems that–if planning and residential discussions go well–the United Kingdom will soon be home to a brand-new experience. Here are three things we’d love to see at Universal Great Britain.

Three Things We’d Love To See at Universal Great Britain

Halloween Horror Nights

Bring the horror! The United Kingdom may not do Halloween quite like the United States, but scare season is increasingly popular. The commercialism of autumn is growing. One only has to scroll TikTok in early September, watching montages of sweaters, pumpkin spice lattes, and fallen leaves, with Taylor Swift’s definitive seasonal “All Too Well” anthem playing over the top, to know that the burnt orange brigade is on its way.

After that initial Fall (Snuggly Version) comes Fall (SCARY-HORROR-HOCUS-POCUS Version), where companies nationwide bring out their annual scare fests. Halloween events at theme parks in the UK are not uncommon. At Alton Towers Resort, Scarefest runs during the Halloween season from 9 p.m. onwards, allowing guests to ride the already creepy Smiler or Wicker Man in the dark, and over at Thorpe Park, Fright Nights bring a varied selection of Scare Zones and Scare Mazes to give guests, well, a night of frights.

But, the Motherland for all things theme park horror, has to be Halloween Horror Nights. The industry-leading event runs across Universal’s many theme parks and is so popular, in fact, that the company is launching a year-round experience called Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Halloween Horror Nights would inject the high-quality IP-driven horror fans of scary events would love. I mean, Stranger Things and The Last of Us? Sign me up. At least for me, Halloween Horror Nights is the epitome of theme park Halloween events. Have you even done a theme park Halloween if you haven’t been to HHN? I’m not so sure.

This one may even be a reality, too. Universal recently filed the trademark for Halloween Horror Nights in the UK but told Inside the Magic in December 2023 that they could not confirm whether the beloved event would be heading to British shores.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter (or Middle-Earth?!)

Yes, YES, OK, we have The Making of Harry Potter Studios Tour in Watford. We have the real Kings Cross station. We have Alnwick Castle, the place where filming took place for part of Hogwarts in the first and second films. I know, I do. But what we don’t have is a Harry Potter theme park.

The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Orlando Resort, specifically Universal’s Islands of Adventure, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort, is a feat of magic that, I believe, rivals that of Disney’s fabled Imagineers. Both the Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley areas of Florida’s Wizarding World are remarkable, and it would be great to see a British-born universe return home in a similar way.

Removing the J.K. Rowling-ness from all of this, Harry Potter is still a beloved institution in the United Kingdom. And, despite unconfirmed reports that suggest Universal does not want any replica lands or attractions at the new resort to reduce the cannibalization of the lucrative Florida tourist market, a new injection of Harry Potter in theme park form would be a big draw for sure. Soon, a new part of the Wizarding World, expected to be the Ministry of Magic, is set to open as part of Universal’s Epic Universe in Orlando.

But if Harry Potter is not destined to be part of Universal Great Britain, then surely we can have Middle-earth, right? RIGHT? A long time ago, Universal queried guests about the addition of Middle-earth to the parks. The One Ring reported on the survey.

It went like this:

“Imagine if you will a world unlike any you’ve ever visited before: it’s Middle Earth, the ancient and beautiful land forged by J.R.R. Tolkien as the backdrop for his two most well known creations, Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. Walk as a human among dwarves, elves, orcs and hobbits — all faithfully recreated and portrayed in the spirit of the original characters as they appeared in both the books and the movies. In this land you’ll experience one-of-a-kind rides and attractions that bring to life some of the most memorable experiences of Tolkien’s world including Bilbo’s hobbit hole, the fortress at Isengard (before it was destroyed) and even the dark world of Mordor — including the terrifying volcanic Mount Doom.”

Of course, nothing Middle-earth has ever materialized at any Universal theme park, meaning there is a possibility that Universal Great Britain could get the elves and the hobbits and the orcs and Gandalf (!) *shivers*

The Lord of the Rings universe would be ripe for Universal to mine for attraction and experience ideas. Think mine trains through the dwarves’ lair, think escaping from Smaug or the Balrog or even Sauron himself. Think photo opportunities with Gandalf (!). The lush backdrop of Bedfordshire would also lend itself to a Middle-earth makeover. If Universal Great Britain skips out on Harry Potter, then it will need another huge franchise to replace it, and the familiar sights of Tolkien’s fantasy world might be the perfect choice.

Weather-Appropriate Attractions at Universal Great Britain

We all talk about it. The weather. It can make or break a vacation anywhere. But the UK is known for being gray. Clouds cover the sky most days, and it’s never surprising when it rains. And unlike Florida rain, the UK does not benefit from a tropical climate, meaning it’s cold. And it’s chilly most of the year. All that to say, if Universal were to open a theme park here in drizzly England, then a high proportion of weather-appropriate attractions would be a must.

Guests don’t want to drop [insert wild theme park admission cost here] to then spend the whole trip waiting around for things to open. A slew of indoor coasters would be a great win for this, much like Universal Studios Florida, where many rides — like Revenge of the Mummy, Despicable Me Minion Mayhem, and Transformers: The Ride 3-D — are all indoors. Sure, every park needs its grand, towering outdoor coasters, but when it comes down to the nitty gritty (someone’s wallet), they are going to want bang for their buck.

Universal’s Theme Parks

What other Universal parks are there?

If Universal Great Britain were to go ahead, it would join the likes of Universal Orlando Resort, Universal Studios Hollywood, Universal Studios Singapore, Universal Studios Japan, and Universal Beijing Resort. Eventually, the aforementioned Universal Horror Unleashed in Las Vegas will also join the roster, as will Universal Kids Resort, which is set to open in Frisco, Texas, in the near future.

What would you like to see from Universal Great Britain?