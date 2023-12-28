Bad Weather Forces Iconic Florida Theme Park to Close

An iconic Florida theme park will be closed for multiple days.

Florida features an incredible array of theme park locations that are sure to surprise you. From SeaWorld to Universal Studios, the fun never ends, with Orlando being one of the best cities to visit if you’re looking for thrills, chills, and classic theme park experiences. Of course, the most popular theme park in the world, Magic Kingdom, is located in Orlando, but there are plenty of other amazing places to visit, like LEGOLAND.

LEGOLAND Florida features 29 total attractions, ranging from thrilling roller coasters to amazing water rides. The amusement park first opened in 2011 and has slowly become one of Florida’s most popular vacation destinations, competing with other heavy hitters such as Universal Orlando, SeaWorld, and, of course, Walt Disney World. There are actually two parts to this amazing theme park, with LEGOLAND being home to a water park as well. As we stated earlier, LEGOLAND features several water rides, which can be found at LEGOLAND Water Park.

Unfortunately, this theme park experience will be shut down for the next several days due to inclement weather. The LEGOLAND Florida resort recently revealed the news, informing guests that the water park will be closed starting December 28 through December 30, 2023. This closure is a result of forecasted inclement weather. While we can’t imagine anyone would want to visit a water park in sub-60-degree temperatures, it’s always a little sad to see such a massive theme park close down.

LEGOLAND Florida is all about creativity, allowing guests of all ages to explore their own imagination. The resort is also home to the “world’s first” Peppa Pig Theme Park, an entire destination themed on the children’s animated cartoon. Guests can purchase tickets to these theme parks individually or buy a bundle and save some money.

Bad weather also caused several other theme parks in Orlando to close, like Blizzard Beach at Walt Disney World and Volcano Bay at Universal Orlando. Like we said earlier, Magic Kingdom is Florida’s busiest theme park, but LEGOLAND and Universal Studios give it a run for its money. This may all change very soon anyway, with Epic Universe on the rise.

This massive new theme park will join Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure, becoming the third park at the Universal Orlando Resort for guests to visit and enjoy. This new expansion is set to open sometime in 2025, and we could not be more excited to finally get a chance to visit it. For more information regarding Epic Universe at the Universal Studios Orlando Resort, click here,

What’s your favorite theme park in Florida?