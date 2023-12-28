Will Universal Build Another ‘Harry Potter’ Land in the UK?

Universal only just announced tentative plans for a theme park in the United Kingdom, but people are already speculating what franchises may or may not make their way into the park – and whether that list will include Harry Potter.

After countless rumors, Universal revealed on December 19 that it was in the early stages of finally planning a theme park in Europe. While it was previously thought that it was looking to repurchase its park in Salou, Spain (although this could very well still be a possibility), Universal confirmed that it had purchased land in Bedfordshire in the UK.

For now, the park is in the very, very early stages. However, that hasn’t stopped theme park fans from debating what it may include. In a recent episode of the podcast Disney Dish Podcast, theme park writers and experts Jim Hill and Len Testa shared their predictions for the park – the biggest being a lack of licensed IP.

Universal in the past would license The Simpsons, it would license Harry Potter,” Hill and Testa said. “This is a park that’s being produced under Mark Woodbury’s guidance. He was the head of Universal Creative then became the Head of Universal Parks and Experiences. And Mark really believes in the fact that, he’s like ‘we have IP, we’ve got Despicable Me, we’ve got Minions, we’ve got Trolls, we don’t have to license other people’s stuff anymore. So, people should be ready for that. This is going to be the most Universal of the Universal parks.”

If this was indeed the case, then that would mean Universal Great Britain would open without some of its other parks’ most iconic lands – namely the Wizarding World of Harry Potter and SUPER NINTENDO WORLD.

For now, it’s far too early to say for sure what lands would feature in a British Universal theme park (if it ever actually comes to fruition; Universal has announced then canceled parks in the past). However, considering how the first response from many fans was to praise the arrival of a Harry Potter theme park in the UK, it’s inevitable that this will be a topic of hot discussion until this announcement is made.

Can Universal open a Harry Potter theme park in the UK?

Legally speaking, yes. Universal has a pretty water-tight licensing agreement with Warner Bros. to use the franchise in its theme parks.

However, it doesn’t have the exclusive rights, as proven by the fact that Warner Bros. plans to build a Harry Potter land at Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi within the next few years.

There’s also the added complication of an existing Harry Potter attraction in the UK. Just 45 minutes away from the planned site for Universal Great Britain is the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter.

Whether this has any contractual implications remains to be seen – and ultimately the two would be very different experiences, as the Warner Bros. Studio Tour features no rides and is more about the behind the scenes magic than anything else – but it is possible that Warner Bros. may not want another Harry Potter attraction so close to its already successful site.

Is there demand for UK Wizarding World?

To put it simply, yes. It’s notoriously tough to get tickets for the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and that opened 11 years ago. Kings Cross regularly fills up with tourists looking to check out Platform Nine-and-Three-Quarters for themselves (and visit the accompanying Harry Potter store), while September 1 notoriously leaves the entire station gridlocked, much to the disgust of native Londoners.

The UK is the franchise’s birthplace and, despite all the recent controversy around JK Rowling and her views on the transgender community, there’s still a lot of pride and passion attached to the franchise. Considering how many UK residents trek to Orlando to check out Hogwarts for themselves, it seems like a massive missed opportunity to not give them a magical destination closer to home.

Inside the Magic reached out to Universal Studios for comment but did not hear back by the time of publishing.

Do you think Universal Great Britain will feature a Harry Potter land? Let us know in the comments!