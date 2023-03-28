As Disney Fires Executives, Universal Studios Hires Two New Ones

While the House of Mouse is firing over 7,000 employees, Universal Studios is growing its creative division by announcing two new executives joining the team at Universal Destinations & Experiences (previously Parks & Resorts).

Mark Woodbury, the successor to Tom Williams, the former CEO of Parks & Resorts since 1999, has been the chairman and CEO of Destinations & Experiences at Universal for the past two years. During that time, Universal Theme Parks has had a record year, seeing their Guest numbers increase exponentially in 2022. The division has also opened new lands at their parks, such as SUPER NINTENDO WORLD at Hollywood Studios. They surprised fans earlier this year by revealing plans for a new Universal Park in Texas, Epic Universe.

Things are looking up for the company’s Destinations & Experiences division, and it seems to be only the beginning.

In an employee memo today, released by Woodbury himself, it was announced that Bryan Robinson and Eric Parr would be joining the team as Executive Vice President and Senior Vice President for the division’s Creative Studio. Robinson will also be the Chief Creative Officer, overseeing ATI (Advanced Technology Initiatives), Media, Architecture and Planning, and Attraction Development.

Robinson is currently the EVP of Brand Strategy & Creative at Universal Products & Experiences; he will switch roles by the end of this year. Parr, who will report to Robinson, is charged with expanded leadership for the creative design of new attractions, destinations, and experiences worldwide. Woodbury has complete faith in them to take the division to the next level.

Following the announcement, Woodbury said, “Universal Destinations & Experiences has an exciting future with a powerful aspiration, phenomenal product, a differentiated brand purpose, and an extraordinarily talented team. This inspires my confidence in where we are going as a company and in Brian Robinson’s and Eric Parr’s ability to take the Creative Studio to new heights.”

With plans to open Epic Universe in Texas by 2025, it will be more than likely Robinson and Parr will play a huge part in bringing the new Park to life. So while Disney Parks continue to suffer, it would appear that Universal Studios will be on the brighter side of things for a while.

