Universal’s New Theme Park Expansion Could Get Incredibly More Exciting

Universal could be gearing up to bring the fan-favorite event Halloween Horror Nights at its upcoming theme park expansion, making the project even more exciting. Horror fans rejoice!

Following the jaw-dropping announcement Universal Destinations & Experiences made a few days ago — revealing that the company is exploring a potential theme park and resort experience in the United Kingdom — Universal continues to outpace the competition by quietly gearing up for the possibility of bringing one of its most popular events to life at its potential U.K. project, Halloween Horror Nights.

A recently registered patent in the United Kingdom’s Intellectual Property Office revealed that Universal Destinations & Experiences has filed a trademark for its fan-favorite Halloween event, Halloween Horror Nights.

U.K. trademark UK00003845820 details that Universal’s Halloween Horror Nights is registered and legally protected from its date of entry in the register, March 17, 2023, through its renewal date on November 3, 2032. This register allows the company to provide goods and services using the iconic event’s name, including digital goods, clothing, toys, souvenirs, and other merchandise items.

Additionally, Universal owns a registered trademark (UK00003871676) for “Universal Horror Unleashed” that allows the company to provide goods and services, including “Entertainment in the nature of haunted attractions,” “Live stage performances,” and other forms of entertainment in the field of horror.

Unfortunately, despite Halloween Horror Nights being legally protected, no details regarding the seasonal event appear on the official website recently launched by Universal, containing all the available information on the possible project.

Additionally, Inside the Magic contacted Universal Destinations & Experiences through Edelman — the global communications firm Universal partnered with in the U.K. — for comment on the recently registered patent and plans for the yearly Halloween event at the possible project in the United Kingdom.

While the trademark for Halloween Horror Nights could allow Universal Destinations & Experiences to bring the seasonal event to life at its possible theme park in the United Kingdom, Edelman clarified: “As shared before, no creative content has been determined for the potential project in Bedford.”

Universal Destinations & Experiences’ latest project is still in its early evaluation stages, meaning that revealing official information, including a timeline for the project and the intellectual properties to be featured in the possible theme park and resort, is nearly impossible at the time.

“Universal Horror Unleashed” is also the name of the company’s first-ever, year-round horror experience currently being developed in Las Vegas, Nevada.

This is the official description of Universal Horror Unleashed, according to Universal’s website:

The new concept – to be located at AREA15 in Las Vegas — pairs the company’s impressive expertise in the horror genre with next-level immersive experiences in an all-new format. A variety of unique, immersive, and horror-centric experiences will surround eerie eateries and bone-chilling bar areas. It will deliver on the thrills Universal’s horror fans have come to love and excite anyone looking for a new level of experiential entertainment. In addition, guests can expect a continuously updated experience with must-see seasonal events and one-of-a-kind merchandise.

In addition to the Las Vegas permanent horror experience and the theme park and resort project in the United Kingdom, Universal is expanding its presence in America by bringing a family theme park to Frisco, Texas, set to be named “Universal Kids Resort.”

The new website for the upcoming theme park in Texas details:

The new Universal Kids Resort coming to Frisco, Texas will offer a unique theme park experience for the younger crowd. Universal Destinations & Experiences is designing this smaller-scale theme park to inspire the unbridled creativity of kids through play, discovery and imagination, with a different look and feel from existing destinations. With family-friendly attractions and immersive themed lands, playful interactive shows and character meet and greets, Universal Kids Resort will celebrate Universal’s iconic brand of entertainment, humor and fun. It will cater to young kids and their families and bring to life beloved characters and stories in ways that will wow the youngest theme park goers. An on-site 300-room hotel will give families a place to stay and play.

Of course, we couldn’t ignore the amazing theme park currently under construction in Orlando, set to be Universal Orlando Resort’s third theme park — or its fourth if we’re counting Universal’s Volcano Bay Water Theme Park — Universal’s Epic Universe.

The theme park is set to be home to countless new experiences for guests of all ages, including rides, immersive lands, and experiences inspired by the Harry Potter franchise, Nintendo, Dreamworks, the How to Train Your Dragon series, and Universal’s Classic Monsters. With so much coming to Universal Orlando Resort with the opening of Universal’s Epic Universe, it’s no wonder many are calling the upcoming theme park “The Disney Killer.”

