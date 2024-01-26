Disney Celebrates Its New Ariel Following Award Nomination

The Walt Disney Company celebrated its new Ariel, Halle Bailey, on Thursday shortly after the live-action The Little Mermaid (2023) actress was nominated for the NAACP Image Award for “Outstanding Entertainer of the Year.”

Despite intense racist backlash when Disney announced that a Black woman would play the white animated mermaid, reception to The Little Mermaid was overwhelmingly positive. It made $118.8 million at the box office during its weekend premiere, the fifth-highest Memorial Day earnings in history. When the film landed on Disney+ in September, it became the most-watched premiere on the streaming platform since Hocus Pocus 2 (2022)!

Bailey is the face of Ariel for a new generation. On Thursday, just weeks after announcing the birth of her son Halo with DDG, the Los Angeles-based actress was nominated for one of the NAACP Image Awards’ highest honors: “Entertainer of the Year.” Other nominees include Colman Domingo, Fantasia Barrino, Keke Palmer, and Usher.

Walt Disney Studios congratulated Bailey on X (formerly known as Twitter) following the announcement: “Congratulations to @HalleBailey for her NAACP Image Awards nomination for Entertainer of the Year. #NAACPImageAwards.”

Congratulations to @HalleBailey for her NAACP Image Awards nomination for Entertainer of the Year. #NAACPImageAwards pic.twitter.com/OshTdD7RoW — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) January 25, 2024

Bailey had a busy 2023. Aside from The Little Mermaid, she starred in The Color Purple (2023) and The Line (2023). She released her first solo single, “Angel,” which earned a Grammy Award nomination for “Best R&B Song.” Bailey’s solo debut follows years of success performing alongside her sister, Chloe Bailey, under the name Chloe x Halle.

The NAACP Image Awards celebrate the achievements and performances of people of color in film, television, streaming, music, literature, and podcasting. Fans can vote for their favorite artists here!

The 55th NAACP Image Awards will air live on Saturday, March 16, 2024. Tune into BET at 8:00 a.m. EST to root for your favorite artists.

