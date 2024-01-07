Rachel Zegler, Fellow Disney Stars Congratulate Halle Bailey on Birth of Baby Son

After months of nonstop internet speculation, The Little Mermaid (2023) star Halle Bailey has officially confirmed the birth of her first son, Halo, whom she shares with rapper and YouTuber DDG. Now, fans and Hollywood A-listers alike are taking to social media to send their well wishes to the couple, including one of Bailey’s Disney co-stars, Rachel Zegler.

As Halle Bailey looks back on what could very well be the biggest year of her career so far, she recently took to social media to share some of her 2023 highlights — and there are more than a few things worth celebrating. The Grammy Award-winning recording artist dropped an unexpected bombshell on Saturday night when she confirmed that she and longtime boyfriend DDG had welcomed a son together sometime last year, sharing a photo (via Pop Base on X) of his tiny hand alongside his parents.’

Halle Bailey announces she and DDG have welcomed their first child, a baby boy named Halo.

“Even though we’re a few days into the new year, the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son,” she wrote on Instagram. “Welcome to the world my halo the world is desperate to know you.”

While she chose not to share her son’s exact birthdate, internet sleuths have speculated that Bailey was hiding her pregnancy since August 2023, when DDG shared an Instagram Live that showed a visibly pregnant woman who appeared to be Bailey walking around in the background. The swirling rumor mill then prompted her sister, Chloe, to respond on social media, saying in a video, “Y’all better keep my sister’s name out your mouth, thank you.”

In October, Bailey was spotted wearing oversized clothing and dresses with high waistlines, leading many fans to believe that she was trying to conceal her growing baby bump. She also had notably fewer public appearances despite coming off the success of her live-action Little Mermaid reboot and her role in Blitz Bazawule’s The Color Purple (2023). She did, however, join forces with the controversial star of Disney’s Snow White (2025), Rachel Zegler, as part of Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series in December, where she also neglected to address the pregnancy rumors.

Now that she’s officially announced the birth of her first son, Bailey is ready for the world to meet baby Halo, even poking fun at the mass internet hysteria surrounding her pregnancy in her Instagram caption. And Hollywood stars are flocking to her comments section to congratulate the multi-hyphenate on her new bundle of joy.

On Instagram, rapper Nicki Minaj commented on Bailey’s post, “Welcome to earth, Halo. We’ve been expecting you. Congrats, mama!” Meanwhile, Ariel’s original voice actress, Jodi Benson, took some time to respond to the sweet pic, writing, “Congratulations sweetie. It truly is the greatest blessing. Love to all of you.” Actress Octavia Spencer also left a quick “congratulations” on the post, along with Zegler, who penned, “Welcome baby halo!!!!! and congratulations beautiful mama,” followed by a heart emoji.

Congratulations are certainly in order for Halle Bailey and DDG, and it’s heartwarming to see members of the Disney community and beyond reaching out to send their love to the newly-formed family of three. Although the internet can be a bit, well, invasive, good on the couple for waiting to announce the birth of their first child until they were truly ready to do so.

