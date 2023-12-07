Rachel Zegler Left in Tears After New ‘Snow White’ Conversation

Rachel Zegler and Halle Bailey are finally speaking out on what it was like to be a Disney princess and face the harsh critics and social media posts that tore them down over and over again. While The Little Mermaid has come out and Snow White has not, both actresses faced harsh judgement based on their skin colors, and other factors, which took the media by storm and still do.

We have seen Disney move into a far more inclusive field when it comes to their entertainment. Typically, their live action movies featured actors that heavily looked like their original animated version; take Emma Watson as Belle, for example. She looks a lot like the Belle we are used to seeing when we turn on Beauty and the Beast on Disney+.

The Little Mermaid came out this year in 2023 and was directed by Rob Marshall from a screenplay written by David Magee. The film stars singer Halle Bailey in the title role, alongside Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem and Melissa McCarthy. While the plot was not changed (we still saw Ariel save Eric from a shipwreck, get tricked by Ursula for legs, fall in love, defeat Ursula, and live happily ever after on land), there was one glaring change to the animated version.

Of course, it was clear that Halle Bailey would be playing Ariel with a different look than the animated character, as she is Black. Her talents were very clear, however, some did not like that Disney was messing with the look of the lead role, as it did not fit with the nostalgic idea they previously had in mind.

This lead to many wanting to boycott the film, and hashtags being thrown around stating #NotMyAriel. Bailey was heavily bullied online and by some media outlets, for something entirely out of her control.

Fast forward to Rachel Zegler (West Side Story, The Hunger Games) getting cast as Snow White in Snow White, and we saw history repeat itself. Obviously, a Latina actress will not have skin as white as snow, and many did not like that.

Zegler also hinted that Andrew Burnap, who plays the role of Jonathan (as there is no prince in this adaptation), might see his role eliminated if the executives choose to do so. That being said, we do now know that Jonathan actually has his own set of bandits in the film in which he is the leader of, so it seems unlikely that Disney will be eliminating his role, as it ties in with many others.

Zegler also was put in the line of fire after noting that she “changed” the original personality of Snow White, “I just mean that it’s no longer 1937. We absolutely wrote a ‘Snow White’ that… she’s not going to be saved by the prince, and she’s not going to be dreaming about true love; she’s going to be dreaming about becoming the leader she knows she can be and that her late father told her that she could be if she was fearless, fair, brave, and true.”

The leadership qualities were one that many were not a fan of, add in the fact that the seven dwarfs were now magical creatures, and fans were accusing Disney of making an entirely different movie.

As we recently shared, “In the past, we have seen both actors support each other, Zegler responded to a hate Tweet about Bailey stating, “if you don’t support my girl halle, who is the perfect ariel, you don’t support any of us.” Bailey replied to a Tweet of Zegler’s as well, stating, “we love you so much truly the perfect princess.”

Now, the two have teamed up for a Variety interview, where they have candidly opened up about their roles, how much they appreciate the opportunity, and the challenges it brings.

In this clip shared by Variety (@Variety) the two tear up thinking about how Zegler used to dress up as Snow White as a child, and now, it the actual princess herself.

“That little girl is still in you, and she’s so proud of you.” Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler tear up as they discuss how, as a child, Zegler once dressed up as Snow White — and is now playing the character in Disney’s live-action film. #ActorsOnActors https://wp.me/pc8uak-1lDnAi

“That little girl is still in you, and she's so proud of you.” Halle Bailey and Rachel Zegler tear up as they discuss how, as a child, Zegler once dressed up as Snow White — and is now playing the character in Disney's live-action film. #ActorsOnActors https://t.co/anCpFtPCw2 pic.twitter.com/nFI4cONdWX — Variety (@Variety) December 7, 2023

In their conversation, Zegler complimented Bailey’s performance, stating, “You proved them wrong with grace. I was so inspired by the way you handled anybody who had anything bad to say about it. Did you ever let it affect you at all? You definitely didn’t publicly.”

Bailey replied, “Of course, yeah. I mean, we’re sensitive. We’re human beings. I get my feelings hurt if my cat doesn’t want to sit next to me.” Zegler agreed.

The Little Mermaid star continued, “That’s what people don’t realize: We’re granted amazing opportunities and able to be seen on massive screens, but there is a dissociation. People start taking you away from being a real human being that has feelings and reacts to things. That was definitely something that I had to navigate. But it turned out to be the most beautiful lesson — to block any naysayers or negativity out. Also, I’m an Aries, so I’m a fire sign. People are like, “Oh, she’s so sweet. She’s so nice.” But a lot of times when I see stuff online, I get mad.”

Zegler added, “Choosing thankfulness and gratefulness is choosing peace. As much as you’d like to remind people verbally that being in the spotlight doesn’t absolve you of your humanity — that you’re allowed to have human moments — it doesn’t necessarily do what you want it to do. It fuels them more.

So it’s choosing to be present and know that they’re probably just having a really hard day. And I’m putting out a movie.

I feel so thankful for those moments because it started to make me feel like solid Teflon. That nothing can hurt anymore because they’ve said the worst that can be said. You just say, “Thank you so much for this. I have a lot of love in my life, and I’m very thankful.” We get to do our work and have that speak for itself instead.”

Zegler then commented on the hate she has received for looking different than the animated version of Snow, “The cartoon is so beloved. It was the first feature-length cartoon movie. It won honorary Oscars. And all these amazing things that happened for that film are the reason that you and I get to sit here today, because it made Disney what it is. Obviously, that’s come with a lot of pressure that I’ve put on myself. There’s a very dedicated group of people who love Disney cartoons. I’m one of them. I love everything that the Disney Co. has put out in the past 100 years.

So how do you put little baby Rachel at ease with what you’re doing in your career? How is it that you come to this role and make little Rachel proud? That was really what I used to fuel my emotion on that set. Because all the pictures are out there of little me in my Snow White gown.”

In the end, both actresses have shown grace in the face of adversity and have accepted the challenges that come with being a leader in an ethnic movement that is spearheading diversity within some of the largest entertainment studios.

The Little Mermaid is available to stream on Disney+, while Snow White will not be available until 2025.

What do you think about Rachel and Halle speaking out on their “haters’?