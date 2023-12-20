Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Plan Disney Wedding, Report Claims

The dawn of the internet changed so much about our civilization. But through the ages, one thing remains the same: the good old-fashioned rumor mill. This weekend, one popular video falsely claimed that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were planning a Walt Disney World Resort wedding.

Mouse Trap News, a satire social media channel often mistaken for reality, shared this video about the singer-songwriter and the NFL star on TikTok and Instagram. It amassed tens of thousands of views, likes, and comments between the two platforms.

The video alleged that Swift and Kelce were “closeted Disney Adults” and planned to host more than 2,000 guests at their Walt Disney World Resort wedding. They even claimed to know that the massive celebration would cost between five and six million dollars.

Though some commenters caught on immediately, many believed Swift planned to marry the Kansas City Chiefs star at Walt Disney World Resort.

Related: Channing Tatum Reportedly Joining the MCU, Completed Filming for Upcoming Movie

“Wow, that was fast,” said @jackieremmenga.

“He might have proposed in private,” @patriciamarkham13 wrote.

Related: Zoë Kravitz Denounces Will Smith for “Assaulting” Chris Rock, Hollywood Cancels Actress

Though Kelce reportedly bought Swift a ring for her recent birthday, and the couple is said to spend the upcoming holidays together, friends report that they’re just enjoying the new romance.

Between winning TIME Person of the Year and embarking on another leg of the Eras Tour next year, the most famous pop star in the world is too busy for a Walt Disney World Resort wedding. In between football games and movie premieres, Swift is often spotted hanging out with famous friends in New York City.

We don’t know Swift or Kelce personally, so we can’t say if they’re secretly engaged just months into their relationship. But Inside the Magic can confirm that this video is entirely false. The “world’s best satire site” tricked viewers once again.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce aren’t having a Walt Disney World Resort wedding… But would you? Share your thoughts with Inside the Magic in the comments.