Getting married at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, is the ultimate dream come true for so many happy couples.

Disney World ranks among the best places to get married in America and, by extension, the world. Florida, in general, makes for an optimal spot to hold a destination wedding, with top locations that also include nearby St. Petersburg, Oscala, and many other state locales. But what could be better than beginning your happily ever after at the most magical place on Earth?

If you’re engaged, and you’ve aimlessly asked yourself, “What are the best places to get married near me?” then perhaps it’s time you consider the possibility of a Fairytale Disney World wedding. Of course, you may be wondering just how to get married at Disney World and even about the cost to get married at Disney World. While the price tag for such an endeavor does run high, the enchanting experience is priceless. And with a bit of planning and help from Disney, it’s far easier to be married here than you probably ever even realized. There are also many available venues to choose from that are sure to surprise you.

Here at Inside the Magic, we’re sharing with you seven sensational locations throughout Disney World where you can say, “I Do” and live out that fairytale wish your heart makes.

Disney’s Wedding Pavilion

This stunning, picturesque chapel onsite of Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort & Spa is an undeniable favorite spot to exchange vows at. Exuding a Victorian-themed elegance and grace, the pavilion overlooks the Seven Seas Lagoon, with a window framing the backdrop of Cinderella Castle in the distance at just the right vantage point.

The chapel has the capacity to accommodate anywhere between 10 and 250 Guests, in addition to the marrying couple. A symphonic organ is on location, and Disney will provide a professional organist to play live during the grand occasion. Wedding ceremonies may be booked for the following times, pending availability: 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Sea Breeze Point

Situated on the shores of Crescent Lake, over at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, sits this “breezy” gazebo, fashioned in the simplistic glamor of the early 20th century. It’s the absolute perfect scenic waterfront spot, laden with timeless beauty and nostalgia. The marrying couple may even enhance their on-scene arrivals or departures with either a romantic horse-drawn carriage or even an antique automobile if they so choose!

The venue is able to accommodate up to 68 Guests, including the couple, and may also serve as the reception site, in addition, if the marrying party so chooses. Ceremonies may be scheduled during the following times, pending availability: 9:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 5 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

Italy Isola

After Disney destinations, a wedding in Italy ranks high on the list of so many dreamers. And by having your ceremony at this spot, located within the famed Italy Pavilion of EPCOT’s World Showcase, you can experience both options combined.

It’s a way to get married at Disney Florida yet feel like you’re in Venice in Italy, surrounded by gondolas and waterways. The site can accommodate up to 48 Guests for weddings, including the couple, and may also serve as the reception location with both a dinner and dessert buffet available. Ceremony options are only available mornings or evenings, in conjunction with the nighttime spectacular at the World Showcase Lagoon.

Crescent Cove

Another serene and scenic spot based on the waterfront of Crescent Lake is this hidden treasure at Disney’s Yacht and Beach Club. For this experience, you get to enjoy a small-scale, simplistic gathering on the white sandy beaches of the lake, with swaying palm trees and even a sunken pirate ship onsite. Reserved for just 38 Guests, including the couple, this location may additionally serve as your event’s reception, with a buffet option available.

Tree of Life

That’s right, you can actually get married in front of the one and only Tree of Life over at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park. As a ceremony-only experience, offered exclusively in the evenings after Park closing time, it’s a beautiful, lush experience that takes place under the starry skies. There are no set specifications on the number of attendees to be accommodated, as couples and Disney consultants work together on the final count.

Tower of Terror Courtyard

Having a wedding at the Twilight Zone Tower of Terror at Hollywood Studios is one way to “take the plunge,” so to speak. But don’t worry, you don’t need to ride a dropping elevator. Instead, you’ll enjoy a lovely ceremony celebration in a seldom-experienced outdoor courtyard setup on location of the attraction! And don’t worry, there’s nothing creepy about any of it. It’s more in the style of Golden Age of Hollywood Glamor.

Ceremonies are held at this site starting 1.5 hours after Park closing time. The courtyard can accommodate anywhere between 10 and 100 Guests in addition to the couple.

Magic Kingdom Park

Believe it or not, you can even have a wedding directly inside Magic Kingdom Park. The Disney Fairytale Weddings & Honeymoons website actually lists three options. Do take note, however, that these premium picks don’t come cheap, with the least expensive option starting at a $20,000 ceremony fee and the most expensive one set for $40,000. We will break these down for you:

Walt Disney World Railroad Train Station

How would you like to exchange vows onsite of the elegant Main Street, U.S.A. Train Station stop of the iconic Walt Disney World Railroad? A unique, small-town quaint Victorian charm will surround you and your Guests, with a nostalgic backdrop and views of Main Street and Cinderella Castle out in the distance.

Ceremonies here may only take place at 7:30 a.m. The number of Guests is limited to just 48 at most, in addition to the couple.

East Plaza Garden

For a fairytale experience a little closer to Cinderella Castle, consider this lush, picturesque location right within the East Plaza Garden. This pristine experience can accommodate anywhere between 10 and 175 Guests, with ceremonies taking place on the spot during Park hours.

Magic Kingdom Park Evening

What has been hailed by many as the ultimate Disney World wedding experience is this enchanting evening endeavor. Taking place two to three hours after the Park’s public closing for the night, imagine getting married under the magical starlit sky, with a setup all along Main Street, U.S.A., and Cinderella Castle up ahead. You can live out your perfect fairytale and even arrive by carriage if you choose.

The event can be custom-catered to all your specifications, and the site can serve as both the ceremony and reception location all in one. You can invite up to 300 Guests to share in this most magical marriage celebration.

Reception Options

Our suggestions focus primarily on locations where you can hold a ceremony and exchange your nuptials. While some options can double as both a wedding and reception site, we felt it’s worth mentioning some alternative reception considerations to pair with those that offer ceremonies exclusively. Our favored picks include the American Adventure Rotunda in EPCOT, the Norway Loft in EPCOT, The Attic at Disney’s BoardWalk Inn, the Atlantic Dance Hall also at Disney’s BoardWalk, and the Living Seas Salon hidden with the Seas with Nemo & Friends Pavilion in EPCOT.

There are so many other great places to get married in Disney World. Furthermore, one of the best things about a Disney wedding is knowing you’re in excellent hands with a committed team of professional event planners, consultants, and Cast Members to take care of all the details, allowing you to focus solely on your happily ever after. They even work with you in the event of inclement weather, moving the ceremonies inside if need be (notification is required five hours in advance).

Have you ever been a part of a Disney World Fairytale Wedding? Tell us all about it in the comments below.