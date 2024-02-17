Teenagers Now Need Written Permission To Watch Disney Movies in Florida

Parents have complained after a Central Florida school required permission slips for their high-school-aged children to watch Tangled (2010).

As a direct result of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, an increasing number of parents throughout the state have reported being asked to sign forms to give their children permission to do everything from watch movies to receive tutoring.

Noting that the rules have gone “too far,” parents were particularly irked about the Tangled incident, which reportedly occurred at Boone High School (located just a 20-minute drive away from Walt Disney World Resort).

After organizing a rom-com night to celebrate Valentine’s Day, students voted to watch Tangled. The Disney animation – which has a PG rating – focuses on the kid-friendly story of a lost princess, Rapunzel, who teams up with a rogue thief to visit the Kingdom of Corona and see the “floating lights.”

Related: Disney Has Reportedly Found Its Rapunzel for the ‘Tangled’ Remake

“I had to sign a permission slip for my child who could drive himself to see it in a movie theater,” parent Judi Hayes told WFTV-9.

After complaining to the school, parents were reportedly told that this is a direct consequence of the Parental Rights in Education Law, which requires parents to be notified ahead of their children participating in school-sponsored activities, whether these occur before, during, or after school hours.

“It seems like it’s just it’s out of control,” another parent told WFTV-9. “It’s every single activity. And it’s burdensome on the staff because they have to chase down permission slips, the club’s sponsors are getting frustrated and giving up because it’s too much work.”

Related: DeSantis Snaps Back, Boasts About Victory Over Disney

Also dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” bill, the Parental Rights in Education Law famously sparked the ongoing conflict between The Walt Disney Company and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when the former openly criticized the law. DeSantis later responded by axing Disney World’s taxing district Reedy Creek and replacing it with the Central Florida Tourism Oversight District.

While Disney later filed a lawsuit against DeSantis arguing that the governor had violated the company’s First Amendment rights in doing so, a federal judge ruled in favor of DeSantis on January 31, 2024. Disney has since filed an appeal to the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals.

What are your thoughts on Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Law? Let us know in the comments!