Jenna Ortega’s ‘Wednesday’ Suspended, New Film Dominates

Jenna Ortega has been breaking headlines as of late for her controversial scenes in her latest flick, Miller’s Girl, which many are deeming “not safe for work”. Now, her iconic role in Wednesday is on the back of everyone’s mind, as these new scenes are going viral.

The Lionsgate film came out on January 26th, and with both Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman leading charge on the film, many were intrigued to see how the student-teacher relationship would unfold in the film.

Deadline describes the movie as a “film [which] centers on the unraveling of a complex connection between lonely intellectuals: a failed writer named Jonathan Miller (Freeman) and his remarkable student Cairo Sweet (Ortega). When a creative writing assignment prompts uncomfortable realities, both realize they’ve blurred lines beyond the academic. The pic is about the imminent, inexorable attraction between characters who become both hero and villain in each other’s stories.

Bashir Salahuddin, Gideon Adlon and Dagmara Domińczyk also star. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen and Mary-Margaret Kunze are producing. Freeman is an executive producer.”

While the description does not explicitly say what viewers would see in these scenes, the internet erupted once the scenes became available to the public.

One viewer, juju (@ayeejuju) posted, “JUST SAW THE JENNA ORTEGA SCENE…” on X, which is something that many others would soon follow suit in doing.

JUST SAW THE JENNA ORTEGA SCENE… pic.twitter.com/woUjmcbVar — juju 💰 (@ayeejuju) February 3, 2024

One of the scenes that is being highly discussed from Miller’s Girl is the girl-on-girl make out scene starring Ortega. SWB (@YKKSWB) shared the clip below.

Jenna Ortega did WHAT??

In the highlighted scene, Jenna Ortega and Gideon Adlon exchange smiles, with Ortega inquiring if Adlon is “ready?”. Notably, the scene shows Adlon responding with a mischievous grin as Ortega gazes deeply into her eyes. The two of them then slowly move closer, eventually leading to an intense kiss.

SK pop shared that the scene did cause an issue for some fans, “The scene, however, sparked controversy. The controversial nature of the kiss primarily stemmed from the intense and varied reactions it elicited from her fan base. This is because, for some fans, the scene was unexpected.” The site shared a plethora of fan reactions, many of which state that they do not want to see Jenna Ortega kissing another girl.

This scene has also sparked some conversation among fans of Wednesday, as there has been a lot of fan fiction regarding Wednesday and Enid (Emma Myers), the two roommates, being romantically involved in the second season. Ortega has confirmed, however, that Wednesday’s love life will take a backseat in the second season.

Another scene that many are discussing is a sexual moment between Freeman and Ortega in the film, in which the two have a notable age difference in the student-teacher relationship.

Fan account ~ ♡︎ Jenna Ortega ♡︎ ~ (@TheLegendJenna) shared the scene, “🚨MILLER’S GIRL SPOILER🚨 this scene is f-ing crazy 🔥😩🥵”.

Ortega has been receiving some backlash for accepting the film, as many thought it was too sexualized for the Hollywood actor. That being said, they likely have never seen her horror film, X, in which Ortega makes an entire adult film in. It is clear that Ortega is not shying away from roles of a more adult nature. Now, Ortega is being heavily discussed for this role, as opposed to Wednesday Addams, as there has not been new content for the show yet.

At the moment, Miller’s Girl is being shown in theaters.

Having recently completed filming for Beetlejuice 2 alongside returning cast members Michael Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and others, the actor will take on the role of Lydia Deetz’s daughter. Additionally, she has revealed her departure from the character Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise, a decision that surfaced after the removal of Melissa Barrera from the film’s production.

At the moment, Ortega is gearing up to film season two on Wednesday. The second season will take place in Ireland and will begin filming in April with Tim Burton helming the ship. Ortega is now also a producer on the show. Wednesday season two will also bring in a member of The Addams Family that we have not yet seen, and it will be darker in nature with each episode resembling a movie format.

What do you think of Jenna Ortega’s scenes in Miller’s Girl?