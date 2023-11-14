Jenna Ortega Leaves America Due to Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ Scandal

“I don’t believe in heaven or hell, but I do believe in revenge!” is something Jenna Ortega’s character from Wednesday season one blurts out, and now, it appears that Addams is once again ready to take revenge.

Jenna Ortega has gained recognition for several standout roles that have since become iconic. With a desire to perform since the age of three, she saw her dreams materialize by the age of nine. Her breakthrough came with the lead role in the Disney Channel sitcom Stuck in the Middle. However, little did she anticipate the impact that her association with Disney would have on her as she continued to mature.

Jenna has notably ventured into the horror genre, featuring prominently in various horror films. In the modern Scream series, she takes on the role of Tara Carpenter and is set to reprise this character in the upcoming sixth instalment.

Furthermore, she has appeared in X, The Babysitter: Killer Queen, and Insidious: Chapter 2. Currently she is working on Death of a Unicorn starring Paul Rudd, which will be a horror comedy, as well as Tim Burton’s Beetlejuice 2, where she will play Lydia Deetz’s daughter alongside Micheal Keaton.

As Ortega has duly noted, she loved to play darker roles with unique quirks:

“I am drawn to things that possess an unsettling quality, those that, upon closer examination, reveal a lack of traditional beauty.” She elaborated, “I am captivated by elements that evoke discomfort. They offer a fascinating array of storytelling possibilities. Moreover, portraying characters perpetually in a victim role provides me with an intriguing challenge in crafting unique personalities for each of them.”

This desire is certain what allowed the star to find Wednesday Addams. Funny enough, the scream queen actually turned down the role in the beginning. “As it happened, I received the email, declined the offer,” she reminisced. However, the appeal of collaborating with the legendary Tim Burton eventually lured her back in. Despite that, Ortega faced the dilemma of turning down the role multiple times, grappling with the decision between television and film, a medium she had developed a strong affinity for.

Now, there is a chance that Ortega wishes she had left Wednesday behind with the current difficulties that we are seeing production face.

For those who do not know the premise of the show, Wednesday Addams faces expulsion from her school after retaliating against the boys’ water polo team by introducing live piranhas into the school’s pool, an act prompted by their bullying of her brother Pugsley. Consequently, her parents, Gomez and Morticia Addams, decide to enroll her in Nevermore Academy, their high school alma mater situated in the town of Jericho, Vermont.

This private school caters to monstrous outcasts. Wednesday’s aloof and defiant demeanor complicates her efforts to connect with her schoolmates, leading to clashes with the school’s principal, Larissa Weems. Despite these challenges, Wednesday discovers that she has inherited her mother’s psychic abilities, which prove invaluable in solving a local murder mystery.

The show, of course, stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, with Gwendoline Christie, Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, Percy Hynes White (who is being written out of season 2 following allegations), Emma Myers, Joy Sunday, Georgie Farmer, Naomi J. Ogawa, Christina Ricci, and Moosa Mostafa appearing in supporting roles.

As we noted above, Percy Hynes White who played Xavier Thorpe was written out of the second season after allegations of the actor over-serving women came to light. None of these allegations were proven true and were actually deleted from social media by the accuser; however, Netflix gave their lead male the boot from the show just as they set him up to be a love interest to Wednesday.

On top of that, we have also heard of Thora Birch quitting the show mid-film in order to return home for personal matters. While this was the initial reasoning, she has since spoken out and stated that there were also creative differences.

To add to the mess that is Wednesday, the show has reportedly encountered legality issues with the rights of the story being taken away, and production is still not filming, even though the strike has come to an end. Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos did state that Wednesday and Stranger Things would have top priority in filming once the strike ended, however, neither show is back filming, while countless others are.

While some were in fear that that meant Wednesday would not have a second season, Deadline has just confirmed the new shooting location for the project, and it will be a little far from home.

The report states, ” Netflix‘s reigning most popular series, Wednesday, is headed to a new locale. The upcoming second season of the Addams Family offshoot will be filmed in Ireland, sources tell Deadline. Details are still being firmed up, but I hear start of production is tentatively slated for late April.”

Considering season one was filmed in Romania, the actors will certainly be used to filming in another country. However, it is odd that Romania is no longer the filming location, as the set and location of season two will likely still take place at Nevermore Academy. It does seem that Netflix’s hand was likely forced to commence filming quickly, with so much negative press surrounding the show.

The publication continued, “There is little information about where Wednesday, from Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar and executive producer/director Tim Burton, would go thematically in Season 2. Gough and Millar have hinted that we might see more Addams Family members and explore further Wednesday’s relationship with her mother while Ortega, who is becoming a producer for Season 2, has indicated that the show would have stronger emphasis on horror over teen romance.”

Considering that Wednesday is one of the most successful shows on Netflix, garnering over 250 million views, which is nearly equivalent to the amount of subscribers the platform has, it would be shocking if the company did not find a way to share the upcoming season which is slated to come out in 2024.

Will you be tuning into Wednesday season 2?