New Jenna Ortega Movie Releases in Weeks, Yet No One is Talking About It

Jenna Ortega has been making headlines over the past couple of years, and now, the riding Hollywood star is slated to hit the silver screen in a film that no one has been talking about.

When we think of Jenna Ortega, we often think of the project she is most popular for: Wednesday. The Netflix series has broken boundaries when it comes to streaming; much of that is due to the direction that Jenna and director Tim Burton took the character. As noted by Variety, “In its first five days of availability, the series quickly snagged 5.988 billion minutes viewed upon opening on the streamer, setting a record for the second-biggest week of streaming ever recorded”.

Wednesday is now the second most-watched show on Netflix, behind Squid Game, and with it, Jenna Ortega (and her 70 million social following) is one of the biggest stars in Hollywood at the moment.

Now, another film starring Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman will be making its world premiere during the Palm Springs Film Festival from January 4 – 15, 2024. The film is titled Miller’s Girl, and while it has a star-studded cast, it is not being as promoted as other films that Jenna will be starring in, like her upcoming Beetlejuice 2 or Death of a Unicorn.

Jenna Ortega and Martin Freeman starrer ‘MILLER’S GIRL’ will make its world premiere at the 2024 Palm Springs Film Festival before it hits theaters next month. “When a creative writing assignment prompts uncomfortable realities, a failed writer and his remarkable student realize they’ve blurred lines beyond the academic.”

As noted by Deadline, the above photo is the initial first image of the film.

The movie, a collaboration between Lionsgate and Point Grey Pictures, represents the inaugural venture into feature writing and directing for Jade Halley Bartlett. Having authored the original play in 2011, Bartlett adapted it into a screenplay, earning a spot on the 2016 Black List.

Ortega, Freeman, and Bartlett are scheduled to participate in the Palm Springs screening during the festival taking place from January 4-15. Their involvement extends to the fest’s Talking Pictures program, where post-screening Q&As with the cast and creatives are featured.

Deadline describes the movie as a “film [which] centers on the unraveling of a complex connection between lonely intellectuals: a failed writer named Jonathan Miller (Freeman) and his remarkable student Cairo Sweet (Ortega). When a creative writing assignment prompts uncomfortable realities, both realize they’ve blurred lines beyond the academic. The pic is about the imminent, inexorable attraction between characters who become both hero and villain in each other’s stories.

Bashir Salahuddin, Gideon Adlon and Dagmara Domińczyk also star. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Josh Fagen and Mary-Margaret Kunze are producing. Freeman is an executive producer.”

Jenna Ortega in the Media

As we mentioned, Jenna’s name has been plastered on headline after headline as of late.

The actor just wrapped Beetlejuice 2, which will star the returning cast of Micheal Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and more. She will be playing the daughter of Lydia Deetz. She also recently announced that she will be leaving the role of Tara Carpenter in the Scream franchise after two films. This news broke following the production’s decision to remove Melissa Barrera from the film.

While many thought that the reason of Jenna’s departure was related to Melissa’s it was then confirmed that Jenna had a filming conflict with season 2 of Wednesday, which we know will begin filming in Ireland in April 2024.

Jenna’s salary for Wednesday was also reportedly leaked, stirring up a few headlines. In season one, the actress made $240,000 for the whole season. Now, after the immense success, and Ortega’s ability to prove her worth to the show, she will be reportedly making $250,000 per episode. If confirmed, this would be a healthy jump, but also one that is earned as the star has become synonymous with the show.

With so many looking at each move that Jenna makes and the fact that she once wanted to be blonde like Cinderella being the headline of dozens of articles, it is a little shocking to see Miller’s Girl, a new film and world premiere, not widely discussed in comparison. That being said, the film will officially release in theaters on Friday, January 26, and will certainly peek interest once more of Jenna’s fans are aware that the film exists.

Do you plan on watching Miller’s Girl?