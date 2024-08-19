Home » Entertainment

‘Stranger Things 5’ Release in Danger: Netflix Seduces Millie Bobby Brown With “More Tempting” Offer

A still from a show featuring a character with short hair, a stern expression, and wearing a light-colored top, set against a dark, cloudy sky and open field. Inset is an image of a person with long blonde hair and a serious expression, highlighted by a red border.

Credit: Inside the Magic

Millie Bobby Brown is turning her sights from Stranger Things to another Netflix project, one she is likely set to care much more deeply about.

Stranger Things season 4 poster
Credit: Netflix

Millie Bobby Brown has become a central figure in the world of entertainment through her iconic role in the Duffer Brothers’ creation, Stranger Things. She has not only dominated Netflix but has also significantly influenced pop culture, amassing a dedicated fan base in the millions.

From the moment Eleven first appeared on screen after her escape from Hawkins Laboratory, viewers were captivated by the telekinetic child and her brave friends—Will Byers, Mike Wheeler, Lucas Sinclair, and Dustin Henderson.

The series has introduced many other memorable characters, leading up to what is set to be the most anticipated season of the franchise: the final season.

Brown’s portrayal of Eleven, showcasing both her strength and vulnerability, has earned her widespread acclaim, numerous awards, and a passionate fan following. As she transitions from a child star to a young adult actress, Brown is keen to broaden her artistic scope. She has voiced a desire to explore new opportunities and take on diverse roles beyond her iconic character from Stranger Things.

This drive to diversify her career is a natural evolution for such a talented young actress. Brown is already pursuing this ambition, with exciting new projects on the horizon, including a lead role in The Electric State, a highly anticipated science fiction film directed by the Russo brothers.

Brown’s talent was evident early in her career. At just 13, she received a Primetime Emmy Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her work in Stranger Things, marking her as a rising star in Hollywood.

Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) talking to Henry Creel (Jamie Campbell Bower) in Hawkins Lab in 'Stranger Things' Season 4
Credit: Netflix

Since then, Brown has successfully transitioned into leading roles in major films, such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019) and its sequel Godzilla vs. Kong (2021), demonstrating her ability to headline blockbuster movies. Additionally, she has ventured into producing with the Netflix film Enola Holmes (2020), highlighting her entrepreneurial spirit and desire for creative control.

Beyond her acting career, Brown is also a role model for young girls. In 2018, she became the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, reflecting her commitment to social justice and advocacy for children’s rights.

While her film projects and philanthropic efforts often capture public attention, Brown’s personal life has also been in the spotlight. Recent reports suggest she may be taking a break from filming Stranger Things to spend time with her family and new husband, Jake Bongiovi, at Disney World.

Speaking of Jake, on Instagram, Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown revealed a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her name change. The photo shows the top of a seat cushion on an apple box, marked with white tape that reads “Millie Bobby Brown Bongiovi.”

A person with short, slicked-back hair and intense expression stares ahead. Their face is illuminated against a background of blurred shelves, possibly in a store. They have dark circles around their eyes, enhancing their intense look.
Credit: Netflix

This new name is now officially used on set, so it’s likely to appear in the show’s credits as well. The change comes as a result of her recent marriage.

As we noted, Brown is currently filming the final season of Stranger Things, which is mostly taking place in Atlanta. While Millie will forever be grateful to Eleven, she has said, on multiple occasions, how ready she is to move on from the series, and expand her resume with new roles and projects after 9 years devoted to the telekinetic superstar.
Now, it seems that there is another Netflix project that may somehow capture Millie’s heart more than Stranger Things ever could.
Millie Bobby Brown, renowned for her acting prowess in the Netflix series Stranger Things, made a successful transition to the literary world with her debut novel, Nineteen Steps. The book, released in September 2023, is a historical fiction piece inspired by her family’s experiences during World War II.

Set in London during the Blitz, Nineteen Steps follows the life of eighteen-year-old Nellie Morris. The novel delves into the challenges and sacrifices faced by civilians during wartime, while also exploring themes of love, loss, and resilience. Brown skillfully weaves together historical accuracy with a compelling narrative, creating a poignant and immersive reading experience.

A young boy with a buzz cut and neck brace, wearing a plaid shirt, yells intensely in a barren, sandy landscape.
Credit: Netflix

The book has garnered critical acclaim, with many praising Brown’s ability to capture the atmosphere of 1940s London. Nineteen Steps has also resonated with readers, becoming a bestseller and solidifying Brown’s status as a versatile and talented artist.

Now, Brown is taking Nineteen Steps to Netflix.

Per Deadline:

“Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is developing Nineteen Steps, a feature adaptation of her same-name debut novel for Netflix, sources tell Deadline.

Netflix declined comment. But we hear that Brown will produce under her PCMA banner, with an eye to star. Four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything) is set to adapt the screenplay. Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, with Nick Reynolds exec producing for the company.”

Considering that Netflix has already taken Millie on for multiple projects following her Stranger Things success (i.e. Damsel), it would make a lot of sense for the streaming company to look for more ways to continue to utilize the star that their subscribers have clearly shown their love and adoration for. Brown’s Instagram alone has over 63.5 million followers, leaving her as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood. 

It is likely that the project would not begin until after Stranger Things wraps, which is currently set for early 2025. Stranger Things 5 is set to debut at some point in 2025 as well, likely the second half of the year as post-production will likely consume the first half with the wrap date taking place within the same year.

A young woman dramatically expressing anger or frustration with an outstretched hand toward the camera, surrounded by a crowd of onlookers in a sunny, outdoor setting.
Credit: Netflix

Even with Millie’s hectic schedule and now this new personal project on the rise, she will still be completing her story as Eleven, even if her creative heartstrings are pulling her in multiple directions.

While the future of Eleven remains uncertain, there may be another “Eleven” in the mix.

Linda Hamilton, renowned for her role in Terminator, is rumored to be cast as a scientist, potentially in a time jump scene. Although her character is currently described as a scientist, speculation suggests she could embody Eleven at a later point, aligning with previous rumors.

Season 5’s plot details are still under wraps, but it’s expected that time will play a significant role. Given the cast’s aging since the end of Season 4, the show is anticipated to begin with a time jump. Based on set prop dates, this jump might place us in 1987.

Additionally, the storyline will revisit the past, with casting notices for younger versions of characters like Mike Wheeler and Will Byers. Linda Hamilton’s involvement suggests that the narrative will also explore events further into the future.

The cast of Stranger Things in a mall
Credit: Netflix

Of course, with the wrap of season 5, we will also discover what will come of Hawkins now that Henry Creel, AKA Vecna, has opened the Upside Down to the modern world.

It is also heavily suggested that Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) will have a very prominent role in the season, bringing the series into a full circle close, since it was Will’s disappearance that set off the chain of events that fans have followed for nearly 9 years now.

Would you like to see Millie Bobby Brown’s novel come to life on Netflix? 

