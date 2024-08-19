‘Stranger Things 5’ Release in Danger: Netflix Seduces Millie Bobby Brown With “More Tempting” Offer

Millie Bobby Brown is turning her sights from Stranger Things to another Netflix project, one she is likely set to care much more deeply about.
Set in London during the Blitz, Nineteen Steps follows the life of eighteen-year-old Nellie Morris. The novel delves into the challenges and sacrifices faced by civilians during wartime, while also exploring themes of love, loss, and resilience. Brown skillfully weaves together historical accuracy with a compelling narrative, creating a poignant and immersive reading experience.
The book has garnered critical acclaim, with many praising Brown’s ability to capture the atmosphere of 1940s London. Nineteen Steps has also resonated with readers, becoming a bestseller and solidifying Brown’s status as a versatile and talented artist.
Now, Brown is taking Nineteen Steps to Netflix.
Per Deadline:
“Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) is developing Nineteen Steps, a feature adaptation of her same-name debut novel for Netflix, sources tell Deadline.
Netflix declined comment. But we hear that Brown will produce under her PCMA banner, with an eye to star. Four-time Oscar nominee Anthony McCarten (The Theory of Everything) is set to adapt the screenplay. Jonathan Eirich will produce for Rideback, with Nick Reynolds exec producing for the company.”
Considering that Netflix has already taken Millie on for multiple projects following her Stranger Things success (i.e. Damsel), it would make a lot of sense for the streaming company to look for more ways to continue to utilize the star that their subscribers have clearly shown their love and adoration for. Brown’s Instagram alone has over 63.5 million followers, leaving her as a force to be reckoned with in Hollywood.
It is likely that the project would not begin until after Stranger Things wraps, which is currently set for early 2025. Stranger Things 5 is set to debut at some point in 2025 as well, likely the second half of the year as post-production will likely consume the first half with the wrap date taking place within the same year.
Even with Millie’s hectic schedule and now this new personal project on the rise, she will still be completing her story as Eleven, even if her creative heartstrings are pulling her in multiple directions.