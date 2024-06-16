’Stranger Things’ Cast No Longer “Available” to Film, Entire Set Suspended as Production Cancels Shoot

Stranger Things just experienced a major delay, and it seems the actors are to blame.

As the excitement builds for the final season of Stranger Things, news of some intriguing casting choices has emerged.

Previously reported was the addition of the iconic Linda Hamilton to the cast. Hamilton is set to portray an older version of Eleven, potentially hinting at the character’s survival beyond the impending battle for Hawkins.

This casting adds a captivating layer, considering Hamilton’s well-known role in time travel narratives. For those unfamiliar, she famously portrayed Sarah Connor, mother of the future resistance leader John Connor, in the sci-fi classics The Terminator (1984) and Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991).

While a rumor of Miley Cyrus potentially returning to acting with a role in Stranger Things has circulated, confirmation remains elusive. Additionally, Holly Wheeler’s role has been recast with Nell Fisher. This could signify either a significant time jump necessitating an older actress, or an expanded role requiring a more seasoned performer.

Stranger Things isn’t solely relying on familiar faces for its final season. The show is actively expanding its cast with several new roles that offer clues about the narrative’s direction. A potential area of focus seems to be the growing involvement of the military or other government entities. Casting calls seeking actors to portray army or military personnel suggest that the threat posed by Vecna might necessitate a larger, more coordinated response.

This casting news adds a sense of mystery and anticipation to the final season of Stranger Things. With familiar faces returning in unexpected ways and introducing new characters, the show’s conclusion promises to be an epic and potentially action-packed affair.

Most recently, we shared that some of the actors were taking a hiatus.

Millie Bobby Brown, for example, took a hiatus from filming to visit Walt Disney World Resort, marry her now husband Jake Bongiovi, and then visit Universal Orlando Resort to celebrate. It is unclear if the Eleven actress is still taking a break from set or if she has returned.

Noah Schnapp, who plays Will Byers, has also been taking a break from filming.

According to a source cited by Page Six, actor Noah Schnapp was reportedly removed from a New York City nightclub in the early hours of Saturday morning. The source alleges that Schnapp, 19, became intoxicated while at the club and exhibited disruptive behavior.

Schnapp has sadly been in the media for quite a few negative reasons lately.

One instance occurred in 2020 when a 2019 video surfaced online, allegedly capturing Schnapp using a racial slur while singing along to a song. Schnapp vehemently denied these accusations.

In a separate incident from 2022, singer Doja Cat expressed public disapproval of Schnapp’s actions. The controversy stemmed from Schnapp sharing private messages between them on social media. Doja Cat, who had requested Schnapp’s help in connecting with his co-star Joseph Quinn, felt betrayed by the disclosure of their private conversation.

Schnapp’s most significant controversy involved his stance on the complex and sensitive Israel-Hamas conflict. In 2023, a video emerged showing Schnapp amidst individuals displaying controversial stickers related to the situation. This was followed by a period of vocal support for Israel during a period of heightened tensions.

Following a surprise attack by Hamas, Schnapp made a public statement expressing concern for his loved ones in Israel. While condemning violence against civilians and soldiers, he emphasized his desire for peace between both sides of the conflict. He urged a shift away from divisive rhetoric and towards a united front against terrorism.

These events highlight the challenges faced by young celebrities in the age of social media. Schnapp’s experiences offer a cautionary tale about the potential consequences of online behavior and the complexities of navigating public discourse on sensitive topics.

We already know that season 5 of Stranger Things will pull a heavy focus on Will, so this negative media attention is not great.

Now, just after we learned that Stranger Things will not wrap until 2025, another delay has been confirmed.

Tate Brookings shared that a new delay has been reported.

Filming at the church Postponed until August🥴 due to actor availability. They have now took down all the vines and are packing there equipment up.

🚨Filming at the church Postponed until August🥴 due to actor availability. They have now took down all the vines and are packing there equipment up pic.twitter.com/dF48YmdX4y — tate.brookins (@Tate100T) June 13, 2024

Knowing that a shoot that was meant to take place in June is now being moved two months to August due to actor availability shows that filming has been yet again delayed, and could possibly end up pushing back the wrap date.

We do know that post production of season 4 took quite a long time, with some scenes like the death of Eddie Munson taking 5 months to edit, so even once the show wraps, it will certainly take a lot of time to get everything put together.

The show is also not being filmed in order, which would make editing rather tricky as filming progresses.

The cliffhanger ending of Stranger Things 4 has captivated audiences worldwide, leaving them desperate for answers. Season 5, the highly anticipated conclusion of the Netflix phenomenon, promises an epic confrontation between the Hawkins heroes and the villainous Vecna, whose threat to merge the human world with the Upside Down looms large.

While specific plot details remained under wraps and the release date unknown, piecing together casting calls and reported filming locations offer intriguing clues about the upcoming season.

A Time Jump and a New Focus

Unlike previous seasons that seamlessly followed prior events, Season 5 is expected to begin a significant time after the events of Season 4. Casting calls seeking vintage cars from 1988 suggest a potential two-year time jump, placing the story at least a year beyond the previous season’s conclusion. This jump could depict a desolate Hawkins, its residents evacuated as Vecna’s monstrous forces take hold.

The season’s focus appears to shift back to Hawkins and the Upside Down, with a more concentrated geographical scope compared to Season 4’s expansive narrative. Here, the protagonists are likely to unite with the military in a last-ditch effort to prevent the permanent merging of the two worlds.

The grand spectacle established in Season 4 is likely to continue, with a focus on the consequences of the Upside Down’s intrusion. Set photos reveal the construction of an Upside Down version of Hawkins Lab, hinting at a chilling possibility: Vecna might convert his former prison into his own twisted headquarters.

Additionally, glimpses of Hawkins itself suggest a transformation – the once familiar town may be warped and ravaged by the influence of the Upside Down, creating a post-apocalyptic wasteland.

Filming locations offer further insights into the narrative’s direction. A return to Will Byers’ childhood fort, Castle Byers, sparks speculation about a potential exploration of his past. Images of Hopper at the Nina Project facility, where Eleven regained her powers in Season 4, suggest a revisit to a place of significance.

Additionally, filming at the Creel House, Vecna’s childhood home and base of operations within the Upside Down, implies a possible return to the core of the evil dimension.

The purpose of scenes filmed at a radio station remains unclear, but radios have played a crucial role in past seasons, both for communication and as a tool for Eleven to focus her telekinetic abilities.

The focus on Will Byers, a central character in the show’s earlier seasons, may return. Matt Duffer, one of the show’s creators, has confirmed a stronger emphasis on Will in Season 5, suggesting he will “come into his own.” Rumors even hint at a potential love interest for the character.

Will’s unique psychic connection to Vecna and the Upside Down’s hive mind might be crucial in defeating the villain. This ability could even become the key to stopping Vecna once and for all. Since the entire story began with Will’s disappearance, it’s fitting that he plays a pivotal role in its conclusion.

The Duffer Brothers have also revealed that the final season will incorporate unused ideas originally planned for Season 2. Season 2 explored Will’s possession by the Mind Flayer, an extension of Vecna. This plot thread might be revisited in Season 5. Furthermore, the heroes may delve back into the Upside Down tunnels formed beneath Hawkins in Season 2, potentially reconnecting with the show’s past.

The creators have promised an emotional conclusion to the series. Both the Duffer Brothers and executive producer Shawn Levy have confirmed a season filled with high stakes and a focus on the beloved characters, guaranteeing an emotional rollercoaster of a journey. Finally, the Duffer Brothers have hinted that the season’s overall tone will evoke a sense of nostalgia, reminiscent of the earlier seasons, despite the larger scale of the narrative.

While details remain shrouded in secrecy, Stranger Things 5 promises an epic culmination of the saga. Filled with familiar characters, suspenseful encounters, and a final showdown against the forces of darkness, this season is sure to be a bittersweet farewell for fans who have grown attached to the world of Hawkins and its heroes.

Are you looking forward to season 5 of Stranger Things?