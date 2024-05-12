Final Update: ‘Stranger Things’ Leaves Netflix for New Platform Amid 2024 Cancelation

The hit series Stranger Things is taking its IP to the next level, moving to a new platform and entertainment genre entirely.

The small town of Hawkins, Indiana may seem like any other unassuming American suburb on the surface. But underneath the veneer of normalcy lurks a terrifying secret – a gateway to another dimension known as the Upside Down. This chilling reality has become the playground for a group of unforgettable kids: Mike, Eleven, Dustin, Lucas, Max, and Will.

Created by the Duffer Brothers, Stranger Things has become a pop-culture phenomenon. With its captivating blend of science fiction, horror, and coming-of-age drama, the show has amassed a global audience. Over 1.35 billion hours were streamed within the first four weeks of season four’s release, setting a Netflix record for the most-watched English-language series in that timeframe (Wednesday has now taken over).

Stranger Things has also broken records for total viewership, with estimates suggesting over 252 million people have watched the entire series – that’s like the entire population of the United States and Canada combined!

Led by a talented young cast including Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Noah Schnapp (Will), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), and Sadie Sink (Max Mayfield), the show has also propelled its young stars to international fame. The adult cast, featuring Winona Ryder (Joyce Byers) and David Harbour (Jim Hopper), adds further depth and emotional weight to the narrative.

But the story of Stranger Things isn’t over yet.

Where Did Stranger Things 4 End?

Season four saw the Hawkins gang face their most formidable foe yet (Vecna, AKA Henry Creel), leaving the town forever changed, and split open to the Upside Down.

The thrilling season four finale saw our heroes scattered across the globe, each unknowingly contributing to a desperate plan to stop the villainous Vecna. In Hawkins, Indiana, Max bravely served as bait, luring Vecna’s mind into the Creel House. Meanwhile, in the nightmarish Upside Down dimension, Robin, Steve, and Nancy discovered Vecna’s physical form and set it ablaze.

Back in Nevada, Mike and Will knew Eleven needed to be at full strength. They improvised a sensory deprivation tank, allowing her consciousness to project and rejoin Max in the psychic battle against Vecna. Despite their valiant efforts, as Will chillingly reveals at the end of episode 9, Vecna is not vanquished – the war is far from over.

“Now that I’m back, in Hawkins, I can feel him. And he’s hurt, he’s hurting, but he’s still alive. It’s strange knowing now who it was this whole time. But I can still remember what he thinks and how he thinks. He’s not gonna stop, ever, not until he’s taken everything… everyone… We have to kill him,” Will said, proving that things are about to come full circle back to season one, when Will first connected with Vecna in the Upside Down.

Filming for the show’s final season is currently underway, much to the delight of fans everywhere. However, production was recently delayed due to a writer’s strike that has just concluded. The show’s wrap is now set for January 2025, which means that it will have been filmed for a year straight to the end of the series. There is no current debut date for its Netflix release; however, a late 2025 release does seem possible.

Stranger Things Moves to Roblox

While waiting for Stranger Things 5 may seem like a tedious wait, there is another new Stranger Things story coming down the pipeline!

Roblox Corporation [RBLX], the popular online gaming platform, has announced upcoming collaborations with two major Netflix properties: Stranger Things and One Piece. The news comes via a brief video teaser released by the Netflix Geeked social media account.

The teaser opens with a glimpse of a school hallway, hinting at a potential Stranger Things tie-in. Eagle-eyed viewers might also spot a menacing Demogorgon lurking in the background, a signature creature from the show’s Upside Down dimension.

The scene then transitions to a majestic ship sailing across the sea, its sails adorned with a giant skull – a clear reference to the iconic pirate imagery from the One Piece anime series.

These cryptic teasers suggest exciting in-game experiences for Roblox players inspired by both Stranger Things and One Piece. The timing aligns perfectly with Netflix’s recent endeavors: the launch of their live-action One Piece series and the highly anticipated final season of Stranger Things.

Below, you can watch the teaser posted on X from Netflix Geeked with the simple collaboration intro, “hi roblox.”

Crossovers and collaborations have become a defining feature of the modern gaming landscape. Leading titles like “Fortnite” and “Call of Duty” have embraced this trend, partnering with major franchises like Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Walking Dead. This strategy is particularly prevalent in “live-service” games, which rely on ongoing content updates and engagement to retain players.

After that, on May 9th, Roblox revealed the game was released! Netflix shared, “Netflix @netflix Nextworld is now on @Roblox! Go play inside the worlds of Netflix with experiences from Stranger Things, One Piece, and Rebel Moon — with even more coming soon!”

Nextworld is now on @Roblox! Go play inside the worlds of Netflix with experiences from Stranger Things, One Piece, and Rebel Moon — with even more coming soon! https://t.co/zhVmoTffjx pic.twitter.com/AtWix5Cvsp — Netflix (@netflix) May 9, 2024

Millie Bobby Brown Drama Explodes

As we stated, Stranger Things is filming its final season at the moment in Atlanta, Georgia. Inside the Magic has recently confirmed that Millie Bobby Brown is currently on a hiatus from filming, as the star has been spotted at Walt Disney World, enjoying a slice of pizza at Pinocchio’s Village Haus at Magic Kingdom.

While Brown may not be on set, she certainly has been in the news cycle due to the ongoing diss rap battle between Drake and Kendrick Lamar.

Rapper Drake included a lyric referencing actress Millie Bobby Brown in his latest song. This has sparked online discussions as some interpret it as a response to past accusations against him. It’s important to note that these accusations were broad and did not mention any specific individual.

The mention of Brown, who is known for her role in the popular Netflix series Stranger Things, has surprised many fans and ignited social media discussions. Millie Bobby Brown is currently trending due to this unexpected development. The two have always had a close relationship that has been criticized by onlookers due to the larger age gap.

Official Stranger Things 5 Update

As for the show’s finale, during an interview with Collider, the showrunners disclosed that Will will take center stage as the “primary focus” of season 5, with the final episodes revisiting themes from season one.

Matt said:

“We’re starting to see his coming of age, really, which has been challenging for a number of reasons; some of which are supernatural. But you’re starting to see him come into his own. I think you’ll see that with a couple of the character arcs, not just with Will,” Ross added. “But also with Steve and Nancy, and her relationship with Jonathan, where things are not fully resolved. The characters have maybe made steps, like in the case of Will, but that journey isn’t over yet. All of that is going to play a huge role as we try to wrap this thing up next season.”

“5 is just going to be pedal to the metal from the opening scene,” Ross Duffer told The Wrap, hinting that whatever happens, it’s going to be emotional. “I saw executives crying who I’ve never seen cry before and it was wild.”

“I can just tell you that I’m very very excited for what’s to come. I think they did a great job with Will’s character this season, and beautifully addressed everything they needed to,” Noah Schnapp, who plays Will, told Collider. “The way they closed the show is just perfect – the story started with Will, and it’ll end with Will.”

The cast of Stranger Things season five is in the dark (almost literally!) about the show’s ending. In an interview with Access Online Finn Wolfhard (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire) revealed they’ve only been given the scripts up to the second-to-last episode. This leaves them, just like fans, eagerly waiting to see how the epic saga concludes.

We also know that the show will take place a year after season four ended, thanks to leaked prop photos with the 1987 date on them and that there will be a second time jump due to Linda Hamilton (Terminator) being cast at Eleven, as well as Brown.

Are you excited to see Stranger Things 5 once it debuts?