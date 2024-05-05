Netflix Loses ‘Stranger Things’, Detrimental Delay Tanks Finals Season Debut

Stranger Things 5 has hit yet another delay, and the wrap date for the final season has been pushed back into 2025.

Fans of Stranger Things have been patiently awaiting the fifth and final season of the show for two years now, however, Netflix has yet to allow its fandom to re-enter the Upside Down. Now, we have another update on the next season, but it seems that filming is taking even longer then expected.

Initially, Stranger Things was meant to begin filming much earlier, possibly in 2023. However, the SAG-AFTRA strike froze out Hollywood, making it impossible for the Duffer brother’s show to begin reaching its conclusion. Netflix did announce when Stranger Things returned to filming in 2024, which got fans excited again.

Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, the show’s lead character (arguably), said that she would be filming until December 2024, which meant that the show would not be ready for a 2024 drop. Additionally, Netflix shared previews of the 2024 lineup, which did not include Stranger Things. Considering how large the show is and the fact that it has broken records on the streaming platform with billions of hours watched, it certainly will be something Netflix hypes up once there is something edited and put together.

Stranger Things 5 is not yet at that point.

While we knew Brown would wrap in December, we learned that December 22 would be the official wrap date. Typically, the entertainment industry will take an overall hiatus for two weeks before Christmas through to after New Year’s Day. The timing of this hiatus will often align with when schools take a break—knowing that the December 22 wrap did make sense as a good ending point.

Now, we have discovered that December 22 is not a wrap date but a pause.

Stranger Things on Spain is a fan account on X with insider knowledge on the series, and have confirmed thanks to Gaten Matarazzo who plays Dustin Henderson in the show, that it should wrap in January 2025. This means that not only will more scenes be filmed past 2024, but the cast cannot confirm that January will be the end of shooting, as Gaten said, “should”, instead of “will”.

Fans are commenting on the X post with disappointment, as it will be a full year of filming for the season, which is not too typical for shows. One fan said, “All I can say is it’s gonna be embarrassing if the season isn’t mind-blowing.”, another wrote, “No, please be December”.

Stranger Things fan Adds is the one who spoke to Gaten at the airport, gathering this new information. The fan publication apparently left Adds out of the credit, so she dropped a photo she took with Gaten at the airport while sporting a Stranger Things sweater.

Recently, we did see that Millie Bobby Brown was taking her own hiatus at Walt Disney World.

However, her disappearance from the set was likely approved. Additionally, Orlando is located next to Georgia, and with the show filming in Atlanta, a trip to the most magical place on earth is not a difficult one to pull off. Millie was also reportedly not even needed for filming for the first half of season four. While this is likely not the case in season five due to the fact that the entire cast will be in one central location this time, instead of three, there are scenes where not everyone is needed.

Recently, Maya Hawke provided Stranger Things enthusiasts with a bit more to savor during the extended hiatus. With spoilers securely under wraps for Netflix’s leading science fiction show, Hawke disclosed that she, too, hasn’t laid eyes on the script for the series finale. “I haven’t gotten to read the final scripts yet,” she shared. “So I haven’t had a reaction, and I actually know nothing about the show’s last two episodes.

That said, Hawke managed to ensure that the build-up to those episodes is “exceptionally thrilling.” Each season of Stranger Things typically centers on a supernatural enigma, akin to a DnD quest, where the audience is invited to join the characters in unraveling the mystery.

Hawke commented about the group’s ultimate escapade: “I do know what happens before then, and it’s extremely exciting. It’s always wonderful when the kind of riddle of a world that gets built, starts to get resolved and questions start to be answered. I think it was mind-bogglingly wonderful for me, and I think audiences will feel it, too. It’s really an emotional thing to go into filming this last season, so I’m excited.”

The final season of Stranger Things is shrouded in secrecy, but some juicy details have emerged. Forget California beaches and snowy Russian prisons – the gang reunites in Hawkins for their ultimate showdown with Vecna and his Upside Down minions. Building on the season four cliffhanger, the Duffer brothers promise a fast-paced finale with the characters back in their familiar Season one and two dynamics. And to crank things up a notch, they’ve recruited action movie legend Linda Hamilton to join the fight. She will be playing Eleven, which signifies that there will be a second time jump in season five.

The first-time jump was confirmed by Inside the Magic after a prop photo was leaked online.

The prop photo shared a date on a manual, which stated it was 1987, one year after season four. While it may be tricky for the storyline, this initial time jump was expected due to the lengthy filming delay of the strike and the fact that the main cast of kids has been rapidly aging as they enter their early adulthood.

At the moment, there is no debut date for season five of Stranger Things. However, it still seems that a late 2025 release of the show is still on track, so long as the wrap date does not continue to get pushed back.

Here’s some of the anticipated cast lineup for Stranger Things season 5:

Noah Schnapp returns as Will Byers, joined by Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington. Also making a comeback are Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, and Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens.

Jamie Campbell Bower takes on the role of Peter Ballard/Henry Creel/One/Vecna, while Cara Buono reprises her role as Karen Wheeler. Additionally, Gabriella Pizzolo returns as Susie, alongside Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair.

