Official Statement: ‘Stranger Things 5’ Fate Finalized After Netflix Eliminates 2024 Release

We have some news on the upcoming series finale of Stranger Things, straight from the director himself.

Around eight years ago, Netflix dropped a new series called Stranger Things on the streaming platform that would break records almost instantly.

Millions quickly transported themselves to Hawkins, Indiana to follow along a journey that shows a group of kids who like playing Dungeons and Dragons discovering another telekinetic child and taking her in, all while unlocking a portal to a demon-infested world called the Upside Down.

The series finale is expected to blow expectations, as Noah Schnapp returns as Will Byers, joined by Sadie Sink as Max Mayfield, Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, and Joe Keery as Steve Harrington. Also making a comeback are Maya Hawke as Robin Buckley, Brett Gelman as Murray Bauman, Priah Ferguson as Erica Sinclair, and Paul Reiser as Dr. Sam Owens. Jamie Campbell Bower takes on the role of Henry Creel/One/Vecna, while Cara Buono reprises her role as Karen Wheeler. Additionally, Gabriella Pizzolo may also return as Susie, alongside Winona Ryder as Joyce Byers, David Harbour as Jim Hopper, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven/Jane Hopper, Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair.

Right now, we know little about the plot line of the last season, but now, director Dan Levy has given us a new tease.

During an interview with Collider, Shawn Levy revealed that he’ll be deviating from tradition in Season 5 of Stranger Things. Typically, Levy directs the third and fourth episodes of each season of the Netflix series, but scheduling constraints prevented this in the upcoming season. Although Levy disclosed that he will direct an episode later in the season, it won’t be the finale, which will be helmed by the series creators, the Duffer Brothers. Despite this, Levy hinted at the significance of delivering a satisfying conclusion for everyone involved in the series finale.

“Literally, I’m stammering a bit because I don’t know that we’re sharing the details of that, but you can do the math,” Levy said.

“As you know, I’ve always directed Episodes 3 and 4. We got to get after it, and so with my schedule and the show’s schedule, I’m gonna be doing a later episode. It’s always a mixture of both with Stranger Things … if you look at any episode of Stranger Things, you can see that the Duffers have always been obsessed with, as they put it, sticking the landing. We’ve got to stick the landing of every episode, and we tried to stick the landing with the end of every season. So, you better believe we are all of us devoted to sticking the landing with the series finale.”

We have already heard a lot of the cast boast on how excellent the final season is, even if they do not yet know the full scope of how it will all unfold. David Harbour has spoken to fans, telling them that if they do not like the season, they should petition against it once it comes out, with the full confidence that no one will have anything negative to say.

Maya Hawke said, “I do know what happens before then and it’s extremely exciting,” Hawke said. “It’s always wonderful when the kind of riddle of a world that gets built, starts to get resolved and questions start to be answered. I think it was mind-bogglingly wonderful for me and I think audiences will feel that way too.”

“Everybody’s super excited,” Millie Bobby Brown told Screen Rant. “I just think if you’ve loved the seasons before, you trust the Duffers. They’re geniuses, and they’ll bring it like no other. And from what I’ve read, it is unbelievable, and I’m so excited for people to see it.”

We do know that the show will start with a time jump due to the aging that has happened with the cast since season 4.

This will be an interesting point of the story, as season 4 ends with what seems to be an immediate problem, but there is a chance that the town of Hawkins is vacated entirely and as Vecna heals and gets stronger, Will Byers is pulled back into his mind (as Will has a connection to Vecna and can see into his mind) triggering the gang to go back to what could be a dilapidated town to have their final battle.

We also know that Linda Hamilton was cast as Eleven, signifying another time jump into the future.

Stranger Things creators Matt and Ross Duffer also debunked at least one fan theory concerning the forthcoming conclusion to their hit Netflix series. During the red carpet event for the new Stranger Things play in London, the duo clarified to Metro that the series will not culminate with a revelation that all occurrences in the Upside Down were merely a dream.

One particular fan theory regarding the ending of Stranger Things suggests that all the events depicted on screen throughout the show’s tenure were, in fact, a result of the main characters engaging in an elaborate and prolonged game of Dungeons and Dragons—a favored pastime among the characters since the series’ inception.

Matt promptly dismissed the fan theory when it was mentioned.

The last piece of information that we know is that filming will not wrap until December 2024. Things were pushed back due to the SAG/AFTRA strike, including the conclusion of Stranger Things which will now likely debut in 2025, instead. Knowing this, we can see from Levy’s statement that the final season will be worth the wait.

Are you looking forward to the ending of Stranger Things? What do you predict will happen?