‘Stranger Things’ Lead Begs Upset Fans to Start Petition After Season 5 Update

With many of us Stranger Things fans awaiting news on what could possibly happen in Stranger Things 5, David Harbour is teasing us with such high expectations for the storyline, that he has instated a petition for fans to sign if they end up hating the way that the season and series will end.

In 2016, Netflix took a chance on the story of Stranger Things after the Duffer brothers pitched their story to countless of other production companies who would turn down the story. Many were not fans of the children leading the series, and wanted to script to focus more on Hopper. Since this was not the vision of the show, the Duffer brothers kept pitching it until they were able to capture the attention of Netflix.

Netflix not only saw the storyline as excellent, but they decided to pour $6 million into each of the eight episodes. Once the actors came together, the future of the series lit up with dollar signs.

Firstly, there’s Winona Ryder, who portrays Joyce Byers, a determined and loving mother searching for her missing son. David Harbour plays Chief Jim Hopper, a local police officer with a troubled past who becomes involved in the investigation.

The show also features a group of young friends: Finn Wolfhard as Mike Wheeler, Millie Bobby Brown as Eleven, Gaten Matarazzo as Dustin Henderson, and Caleb McLaughlin as Lucas Sinclair. These young actors deliver standout performances, capturing the camaraderie and bravery of their characters as they navigate the mysterious events unfolding in their small town.

Other notable cast members include Natalia Dyer as Nancy Wheeler, Mike’s older sister; Charlie Heaton as Jonathan Byers, Joyce’s son; Matthew Modine as Dr. Martin Brenner, a sinister scientist; and Cara Buono as Karen Wheeler, Mike and Nancy’s mother.

The show has won countless awards, and smashed barriers on Netflix, becoming one of the most streamed shows on the platform.

Now with season 5 concluding the series, fans are very curious to know what happens. Filming has officially begun and David Harbour has opened up about the script.

Harbour spoke to ComicBook about the upcoming final season of Stranger Things, confirming he’s heading back to work and promising great things from the last episodes.

“I’m gonna just make a bold statement,” he said, which is always a great way to start. “Each year, it feels like the show’s getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don’t, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it. Because I’m going down there next week to start and I’m going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I’ve read some of the scripts and in my mind, they’re stunningly beautiful. It’s time. We’re going to knock it out of the park. We’re going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want.”

With such confidence, fans of the show can rest easy knowing that the last season is going to be jaw-dropping. If not, Harbour is encouraging petitions to be written.

As of right now, we know very little on the plot of the next season.

To celebrate Stranger Things day, the writers of the Netflix show shared a tantalizing glimpse into the final season. We were able to see the opening lines of the next season, which take us back to season 1, with Will Byers. It reads: “Darkness. The sound of cold trees. Groaning trees. And… a child’s voice. Singing a familiar song:”

Just reminisce about season one, when Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) found himself trapped in the Upside Down. Struggling with separation from his family, there’s a poignant moment in episode seven where he softly sings The Clash’s 1982 song ‘Should I Stay or Should I Go’ to himself. Many fans anticipate a callback to this scene, especially considering the eerie tone of those script notes, which evoke memories of the Upside Down.

We also know that Linda Hamilton from Terminator will be joining the cast, playing an older version of Eleven, signifying another time jump. Season 5 will also start with a small time jump to make sense of the young actors all having aged quite significantly since season 4.

As we previously shared, “co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer assure fans it won’t conclude with a dream or fantasy scenario. They plan to shorten the final season’s episodes compared to its predecessor, promising a unique and impactful storyline. Matt Duffer hints at a transformative journey for Dustin, impacted by Eddie’s death, and describes the upcoming season as “like season one on steroids,” with the characters immediately pursuing Vecna and unraveling more revelations.”

“It’s going to be unlike any other season,” Matt Duffer said. “We’re starting season 5 and things are already going. In the way Max was impacted by [season] three and how that impacted her narrative in four, Dustin has been impacted a lot by the death of Eddie, so that’s going to impact his storyline in five. We’re going to see a side of him we’ve not seen before. It’s also going to be like season one on steroids.”

Netflix did not advertise Stranger Things for their 2024 teaser trailer this year, so the season will likely debut in 2025, as it is still filming.

Are you excited to see Stranger Things season 5?