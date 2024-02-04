Netflix Officially Shelves ‘Stranger Things 5’ and ‘Wednesday’ Season 2

If you were planning on watching the final season of Stranger Things or the next season of Wednesday this year, we hope you packed your patience as Netflix has officially confirmed what is coming this year, and neither of those shows has made the list.

The SAG-AFTRA strike certainly put a damper on the production of many shows, including Stranger Things season 5, which will end the original series (not including spin-off series) and the second season of the groundbreaking Wednesday, directed by Tim Burton and starring the alluring Jenna Ortega. Netflix’s CEO Ted Sarandos promised both shows would move into production once the strike concluded, and while neither show hopped immediately on set, Stranger Things is filming and Wednesday will begin filming this April in Ireland.

Both shows have topped the charts on Netflix when it comes to viewership. Netflix now measures its most popular shows by total “views” rather than “hours viewed” and looks at a title’s first 91 days of availability. In June 2023, it was confirmed that Wednesday had scored 252.1 million views, while Stranger Things season 4 was at 140.7 million. While both of those numbers have climbed, the order of popularity remains the same.

While many were hoping for a 2024 release for either of these shows, Netflix has just dropped their 2024 preview, and while many shows and movies are listed, neither Stranger Things nor Wednesday can be seen. Fans of Millie Bobby Brown, however, will be able to see the actress on Netflix in her upcoming film Damsel, this year.

Shows like Bridgerton, which nears the top of the list for most popular Netflix series, and the next season of Squid Game, Netflix’s overall most popular show of all time, were heavily showcased. It will be interesting to see how both of those seasons fare when it comes to views, and then how both Stranger Things and Wednesday compete in comparison.

Wednesday Season 2 Update

In a remarkable achievement, the series Wednesday surpassed 1 billion hours of viewership within its first 19 days of release, securing its position as the third most popular show in Netflix’s history based on watch-time metrics, boasting an impressive 1.02 billion hours watched. Wednesday serves as a spinoff from the highly popular The Addams Family, shifting the narrative focus to 16-year-old Wednesday Addams.

Recognizable by her pale countenance, black braids, and psychic abilities, Wednesday faces expulsion from high school after confronting bullies targeting her brother Pugsley. In response, Morticia Addams and Gomez Addams decide to enroll her in Nevermore, an institution tailored for individuals with supernatural inclinations.

The next season of Wednesday is set to be much darker than the previous season, with less of a love story, which makes sense as the character of Xavier Thorpe, played by Percy Hynes White, was cut after false allegations arose around the actor who was looking to be the slow-burn love interest of Wednesday.

We will also be introduced to another member of The Addams Family that has not been brought to the show as of yet which will be quite exciting for fans of the original series. Additionally, we will also see the episodes reflect more of a movie-styling, which makes sense as Ortega prefers film to television and is now a producer on the show.

Stranger Things Season 5 Update

Set to ride its final journey into the Upside Down with Eleven, Mike, Dustin, Will, Max, and more, Stranger Things season 5 has had filming underway as of January 8, 2024.

In significant casting news for Stranger Things 5, a major addition to the ensemble is Linda Hamilton, renowned for her role as Sarah Connor in the Terminator franchise; however, her character’s identity remains undisclosed.

Iconic supporting characters set to return include Karen Wheeler (Cara Buono), Ted Wheeler (Joe Chrest), Lieutenant Colonel Jack Sullivan (Sherman Augustus), Vickie (Amybeth McNulty), and Suzie (Gabriella Pizzolo). Unfortunately, Eduardo Franco won’t be reprising his role as fan-favorite Argyle, and Eddie Munson (Joe Quinn) won’t return following his demise in the season 4 finale. Dmitri Antonov (Tom Wlaschiha) and Yuri Ismaylov (Nikola Duricko) from season 4 are unlikely to make appearances.

While the plot for Stranger Things 5 remains officially undisclosed, co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer assure fans it won’t conclude with a dream or fantasy scenario. They plan to shorten the final season’s episodes compared to its predecessor, promising a unique and impactful storyline. Matt Duffer hints at a transformative journey for Dustin, impacted by Eddie’s death, and describes the upcoming season as “like season one on steroids,” with the characters immediately pursuing Vecna and unraveling more revelations.

“It’s going to be unlike any other season,” Matt Duffer said. “We’re starting season 5 and things are already going. In the way Max was impacted by [season] three and how that impacted her narrative in four, Dustin has been impacted a lot by the death of Eddie, so that’s going to impact his storyline in five. We’re going to see a side of him we’ve not seen before. It’s also going to be like season one on steroids.”

“Our characters are going after Vecna from minute one,” Ross Duffer added. “We have a lot to do, in terms of a few more revelations, and also we need to make sure we give our characters time to make these final arcs.”

Are you hoping that both Stranger Things and Wednesday will debut in 2025?