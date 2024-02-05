‘Stranger Things’ Star Wants To Kill Off Co-Stars

The upcoming Stranger Things season 5 will conclude the epically popular Netflix show and one star knows what he wants to happen: a bunch of characters killed off.

Stranger Things season 5 will apparently not be out any time this year, which can be blamed in part on the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that ground Hollywood to a halt last year, but also, Netflix seems to be taking its sweet time wrapping up things. The Duffer Brothers have already confirmed that the final season will finish the story of Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), and Will (Noah Schnapp), so it could be dragging its feet to make sure it keeps viewers hanging on to their fan-favorites for as long as possible.

But if you ask Stranger Things star Gaten Matarazzo, Netflix and the Duffer Brothers should be killing off characters left and right to raise the stakes of season 5.

At the recent Orlando MegaCon “Enter the Upside Down with Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, and Grace Van Dien” event (via CBR), Gaten Matarazzo (who plays Dustin Henderson on the show) was asked a fan question, “What changes would you make to the show if you could?”

Fan question: What changes would you make to the show if you could? Gaten: It might sound messed up but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe. — CBR (@CBR) February 4, 2024

Matarazzo replied, “It might sound messed up, but we should kill more people. This show would be so much better if the stakes were much higher, like at any moment any of these kids can kick it. I feel like we’re all too safe.”

It’s hard to argue with Gaten Matarazzo on this, in a way. Over the course of four seasons of dimension-hopping monsters, ruthless government agents, and regular high school, there have been very few fatalities among the main cast. The death of Barb (Shannon Purser) in the first season became one of the most notable deaths, while Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) was killed off as quickly as he became a fan-favorite character. Then, there was poor Bob Newby (Sean Astin).

But none of the original main group of Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Joe Keery, Winona Ryder, or David Harbour have perished on the show, all though it seemed like the latter was going to get killed off at this point.

That does lend the core group a little bit of narrative invulnerability that it would be quite interesting to see drop off in the final season and, indeed, raise the stakes a bit. We’ll have to wait and see if the Duffer Brothers are taking notes.

