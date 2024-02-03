‘Stranger Things’ Being Sold off Piece by Piece as Show Ends

Stranger Things, the breakthrough supernatural series that brought us Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and many other young stars, is going to be over soon, but first, the Duffer Brothers and Netflix are going to turn every piece of it into a franchise. It also turns out that fans now have a slightly odd opportunity to purchase a piece of the show itself.

The first three seasons of Stranger Things have a lot of memorable locations, from the chilly Hawkins National Laboratory to the otherworldly Upside Down dimension, but few are as important to the beginnings of the show as the Byers House. That’s where Joyce (Winona Ryder), Jonathan (Charlie Heaton), and Will (Noah Schnapp) live at the beginning of the series and where the matriarch of the family strings up the iconic Christmas lights on the wall to communicate with her vanished son. The family left the house at the end of season 4, but it’s bound to show up again in the final season.

Through the course of Stranger Things, the Byers House saw huge domestic arguments, brotherly bonding over post-punk music, and, naturally, the occasional Demogorgon attack. Now (per TMZ), the current owner of the actual real-life house is selling shares of the Fayetteville, GA, location in which exterior shots were filmed.

In a post on Arrived, the current owners of the house (who describe themselves as Carla, Bret, and Ale) are turning it into a “one-of-a-kind immersive vacation rental made for fans and by fans of Stranger Things.” For as little as $100, you can buy a share of the house and receive partial rental income (presumably based on your share percentage). However, the actual plan is a little more involved than that.

According to the post, the idea is to use the income from share sales to completely renovate the house and “faithfully pay homage to the interior and exterior sets featured in the show, complete with hidden surprises and Easter eggs around every corner.” Apparently, the house will be able to sleep eight people and involve “Jonathan’s” vinyl record collection, an interactive Christmas light feature, and D&D games in the basement. All in all, it sounds pretty Stranger Things.

The house was apparently sold for double its initial asking price (some $300,000) in 2022, though it’s not clear whether it was to this same trio. The idea was apparently to renovate it into a Stranger Things-themed Airbnb, so it seems like plans may have evolved a little bit since then.

It is worth wondering whether Netflix will have any issues with someone turning a location from the show into a theme house, particularly if any lawyers decide it infringes on intellectual property. But, until then, we now know where to go for a Stranger Things vacation.

Would you stay at the Byers House for a weekend? Tell us in the comments below!