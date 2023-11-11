Uh-Oh: David Harbour Dares Fans to Rage About ‘Stranger Things’ Final Season

David Harbour has told fans of Stranger Things something worrying: they should be getting ready to be angry at Netflix over the upcoming final season.

Stranger Things fans have been eagerly waiting for season 5 of the hit Netflix series for nearly a year and a half, an incredibly long wait for new episodes of the most popular English-language show to ever hit the most popular streaming service in the world.

At this point, even the stars of Stranger Things are ready for the final season to get here, with breakout actor Millie Bobby Brown being especially vocal that she’s ready to not be “held back” by the show that made her a global star. But there is no indication of when the new season might actually hit television screens, given the huge delay caused by the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

In the meantime, Netflix and show creators the Duffer Brothers have been working overtime to try to provide Stranger Things content. They have released a tie-in novel titled Flight of the Icarus, detailing the backstory of fan-favorite character Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), and a prequel stage play titled Stranger Things: The First Shadow will provide details of Henry Creel (played by Jamie Campbell Bower in the show) as he arrives in the town of Hawkins, Indiana, years before the series.

But that is still not enough for Stranger Things fans, who are growing increasingly frustrated with the slow pace of the show. Those fans probably don’t need more encouragement to get angry about a series that they love, but David Harbour is ready to give it to them.

David Harbour spoke on the red carpet of the Box Lunch Holiday Gala for Feeding America this week and revealed that he had read the final scripts for the season and encouraged fans to speak out if they were not satisfied (per Comicbook.com). He said, “I’m gonna just make a bold statement…Each year, it feels like the show’s getting bigger and bigger and more exciting. And we have a real responsibility to knock it out of the park in the final season. So if we don’t, give me all of your fan rage. Write the petitions. Go ahead, do it.”

The man behind Jim Hopper is correct that is a bold statement, but he continued, “I’m going down there next week to start, and I’m going to pour my whole heart into this thing. I’ve read some of the scripts, and in my mind, they’re stunningly beautiful. It’s time. We’re going to knock it out of the park. We’re going to deliver you the finale that you need, that you want, that I want.”

It sounds like David Harbour is ready for the show to end, but he’s practically daring fans to be upset with Stranger Things. Bold!

David Harbour will return for the final season of Stranger Things alongside the ever-growing ensemble cast of Millie Bobby Brown, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, Caleb McLoughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, Sadie Sink, Winona Ryder, Joe Keery, Charlie Heaton, and Natalia Dyer. There is no scheduled premiere date as of yet, but we’ll update you as soon as there is!

Is David Harbour tempting fate by telling Stranger Things fans to “rage?” Write your petitions in the comments below!